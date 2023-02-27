An evening of fasting and prayer in front of the Cross for Peace in Ukraine. First appointment of Lent at the PIME Center in Milan, Friday 3 March at 21, with don Stefano CaprioCatholic priest and lecturer at the Pontifical Oriental Institute, who lived for a long time in Russia, e Father Oleksandr Chorney, Orthodox priest, parish priest and prison chaplain in Kherson

«Let us not forget the battered Ukrainian people who suffer so much, let us remain close to them with our feelings, with our help and prayers”. He repeats it every week Pope francesco at the Angelus from his window in Piazza San Pietro. He invites us not to get used to the tragedy of war which has been bloodying Eastern Europe for over a year now. We want to respond to this invitation by opening the Lent at the PIME Center in Milan with a vigil of fasting and prayer for peace, Friday 3 March at 21 in the church of San Francesco Saverio (via Monte Rosa 81).

It will not be an evening of debate on war, but a penitential moment of purification of the heart and invocation of the gift of peace. In this way we will also accept the invitation of the archbishop of Milan, mgr. Mario Delpiniwhich in one letter to the diocese he invites us to live the day of 3 March in this spirit: «We want peace. The peoples want peace. The poor want peace. Christians want peace. The faithful of every religion want peace. And there is no peace.” For this he invites everyone to conversion, prayer and penance.

This invitation has also been accepted by our magazine and by the PIME center in Milan, which offer a moment of prayer and listening to two testimonies that will help us open our hearts to the wounds of the peoples who are victims of this war: don Stefano CaprioCatholic priest and lecturer at the Pontifical Oriental Institute, who lived for a long time in Russia, e Padre Oleksandr ChorneyOrthodox priest, parish priest and prison chaplain in Kherson, one of the cities most affected by the conflict in Ukraine

On the importance of prayer for peace in the current context of the war in Ukraine we also refer you to this article by Fr Stefano Caprio published on AsiaNews.

For further information, see also the puntata di Finis Terraewith the testimony of mons. Maksym Ryabukha, auxiliary bishop of the Donestk exarchateone of the areas most affected by the conflict in Ukraine

PIME LENT 2023

Here is the complete program PIME Lent 2023

Tuesday 7 March, at 9 pm, at the PIME Center in Milan. the archbishop of Tirana Arjan Dodaj, Fedele Costadura, photographer of Scarp de’ tenis and an inmate of the Opera prison will bring their testimony on the theme: Restarts: the courage to get up againwith Giorgio Paolucci, author of the book Centro Ripartenze (ed. Itaca)

Tuesday 14 at 18.30at the Peoples and Cultures Museum, the Easter mystery told through literature by Don Paolo Alliata

Friday 24th at 9pmat the Peoples and Cultures Museum, scenic reading on the life of Blessed Cremonesi, a PIME missionary killed in Burma: “On the ruins of love”

Thursday 30 at 20.30to the Pime Theater, “The night of the olive trees”, play by Érich-Emmanuel Schmitt.

For more information: centropime.org