Young Cuban Musician Eduardo White King Murdered in Havana

Young Cuban Musician Eduardo White King Found Dead in Havana

A shocking incident has taken place in Havana, as young Cuban musician Eduardo White King was tragically murdered. The devastating news broke on social media through a post by Geisel Mergarejo Angarijo, a close friend of the victim. White King’s lifeless body was discovered floating in the Havana pier, leaving his family in despair and seeking justice.

“They found him dead on the boardwalk. Unfortunately, an attempt was made on his life. They found him in the water,” revealed Angarijo in response to the outpouring of grief from acquaintances and followers of the deceased musician, who was extensively active on social networks.

In another heartfelt post, Angarijo conveyed the words of White King’s grieving mother. She vehemently pledged that those responsible for this heinous act will face the full force of the law. “This does not remain this way, I swear to you my brother. EPD, Bro, forever,” she wrote.

Originally from the town of “Sola” in the Sierra de Cubitas municipality of Camagüey, White King had relocated to the capital city, living in Havana Center. The news of his untimely demise has left his friends and followers shocked, as they remember him as a talented musician with a slight touch of eccentricity but a heart full of goodness.

The community mourns the loss of a young man who had recently shown compassion for others. In May of this year, White King had sought support for a 10-year-old Cuban boy residing in Camagüey, who had showcased his remarkable singing talent. Unfortunately, White King’s dreams and aspirations, as well as his desire to help others, have been tragically cut short.

At 5 a.m. on Thursday, the remains of Eduardo White King are set to be transported to Camagüey, where he will be mourned in his hometown. His premature departure has left many grieving, with internet users expressing their disbelief and sorrow over the loss of such a promising young talent.

As investigations continue, there are currently no confirmed details about the circumstances surrounding the musician’s death. CyberCuba has reached out to the victim’s family for further information, and updates will be provided as soon as more details emerge.

The Cuban music community and fans of Eduardo White King are left in shock and despair, as they mourn the loss of a beloved friend and musician whose potential was tragically snuffed out.

