Home » Young Italy is there, the Under 19s beat Portugal and are European champions
World

Young Italy is there, the Under 19s beat Portugal and are European champions

by admin
Young Italy is there, the Under 19s beat Portugal and are European champions

by gds.it – ​​21 minutes ago

There is an Italy of football that wins and illuminates the future. And the Under 19 team, who beat Portugal and won the European Championship in their category: 20 years after that title won in 2003 by the class of ’84. And in the season of the bewitched finals, Alberto Bollini’s Azzurrini do not miss the great opportunity: at the Stadio stadium…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Young Italy is here, the Under 19s beat Portugal and are European champions appeared 21 minutes ago on the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The heads of multiple international organizations call for a global investment of 50 billion U.S. dollars to accelerate the end of the epidemic jqknews

You may also like

The wheat agreement has expired, but Moscow is...

Avian flu, WHO: first outbreak in cats in...

WINDTRE, FTTH speed up to 2.5 Gbps also...

Multiple Deaths and Injuries in South Korea Due...

Ceased wheat deal: what it means and what...

wave of record heat and tropical nights. When...

Crimean Bridge Damaged in Alleged Ukrainian Attack: Two...

Crimea, that’s why the Ukrainians hit the Kerch...

MS changes Xbox Live Gold to Game Pass...

The contest for the competition in Šekovići |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy