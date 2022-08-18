Home World Young Japanese people consume little alcohol, the “Sakè Viva!” Campaign is underway
Young Japanese people consume little alcohol, the "Sakè Viva!" Campaign is underway

Young Japanese people consume little alcohol, the "Sakè Viva!" Campaign is underway

The Japanese tax agency has launched a competition to increase alcohol consumption, especially by the younger generation. According to reports from the BBC, young Japanese consume less alcohol than previous generations, with repercussions on taxes on alcoholic beverages, in particular sake.

The nationwide ‘Sake Viva!’ Campaign hopes to gather ideas to make alcohol consumption among young people more attractive. The contest asks people aged 20 to 39 to share their business ideas to stimulate demand among their peers, be it Japanese sake, shochu, whiskey, beer or wine.

Recent data from the Japanese Revenue Agency shows that people drank less in 2020 than in 1995, with numbers plummeting from an annual average of 100 liters to 75 liters. Tax revenues from alcohol taxes have also declined over the years. According to The Japan Times newspaper, in 1980 they accounted for 5% of total revenue, but in 2020 they amounted to only 1.7%.

