Have you ever smelled freshly baked bread, perfume or fresh flowers and been transported to another time or place? Smells are powerful and they can take us places, remind us of people and trigger long-forgotten memories, so essential oils can also help with well-being.

Use essential oils at bedtime, bath time, or whenever you need them, as their energizing scents promote overall well-being.

The essential oil is highly concentrated, produced from plants such as flowers, trees, roots and seeds. When using essential oils, it is important to choose high quality oils. Find out where your oils come from and the tests they pass to ensure they meet the highest standards.

Diffusers disperse tiny droplets of oil into the air, allowing you to surround yourself with the calming scent of Lavender (Lavender) or the uplifting scent of Peppermint (Peppermint). Other uses: apply a drop of Rosemary (Rosemary) essential oil to pressure points (top of head, mid-head, mid-forehead, upper lip region, upper chin, lower collarbone region, mid-chest, neck and lumbar region) and enjoy its energizing aroma. Or add a few drops of Ylang Ylang to massage oil. You can also place a drop of the oil in the palm of your hand, rub together to activate and inhale deeply three times.

The beginning

The passion for discovery and well-being of the founder of Young Living, D. Gary Young (1949-2018), took him to the farthest corners of the world. This inspired the building of St. Lavender Farm and Distillery. Maries in Idaho in 1992, and later Young Living Essential Oils in 1994.

When he started traveling in 1985, he discovered essential oils. He has studied with prominent aromatherapists, perfumers and historians. Through them and her own research, she learned about the wellness potential of essential oils, as well as ancient and modern distillation methods. The history of essential oils fascinated him, especially the way they were woven into the stories of ancient civilizations who, like Gary, valued their oils and the many uses they found.

Gary also discovered a troubling disparity in the quality of essential oils. He was determined to work only with oils of the highest potency and quality, which led to the creation of a set of standards that later became part of Young Living’s Seed to Seal® quality commitment.

These standards motivated Gary and his wife, Mary, to produce their own essential oils whose quality they could guarantee. They established their first lavender farm in St. Maries, Idaho, in 1992, the first of what would become their global family of farms. Gary used lavender seeds that he brought from Provence, France and planted them on the 200 acres of this beautiful farm. Today, St. Maries contributes to the production of Young Living essential oils and other aromatic plants.

The farm St. Maries, like all Young Living farms, prioritizes caring for the planet that gives us so much and the communities that make us up. The farm recently converted its boiler from diesel to propane, greatly reducing emissions.

The farm team also planted 20,000 blue spruce seedlings to support oxygen regeneration. Local high school students participating in biology programs visit the farm to learn about its sustainability efforts, Seed to Seal quality assurance, and fair farming practices. The property also sponsors local community events such as the Summer Sunset concert series.