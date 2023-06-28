Young man from Livorno found dead on the beach in Tenerife, his father: “We still don’t know anything”

“I don’t know how my son died and right now I’m packing my suitcase to go to Tenerife and find out. I don’t have the slightest idea why the Spanish authorities didn’t even warn me, given that I only found out about Gianmarco’s disappearance after a week. But I don’t want to blame anyone, also because unfortunately he is no longer here and the past cannot be changed”. To tell the Tyrrhenian And Carl Fenzithe father of Gianmarco Fenzi, found dead on June 15 on a beach on the coast of Adeje, in Tenerife. Until October 17, the 29-year-old from Livorno had worked as a waiter in the restaurant “La Piazzetta del Mar”, owned by Fulvio Marsico.

In past years, Carlo had helped his son open the “Don Carlos” restaurant in Menorca, where he lived until last year: «I said I would help him start up the business, therefore for three years – explains the parent to Tyrrhenian – but then I stayed there for five. I’m over 70, I needed to regain my freedom a little, so I returned to Italy and contacts with him had become less frequent, let’s say not daily. Our paths therefore divided: I returned to Livorno and he, perhaps because he had more friends, moved to the Canary Islands, to Tenerife. He had a lot of friends.”

No one had warned him of his son’s death. “When I learned of his death, and I didn’t hear about it from the Farnesina or from the Canarian security forces, I called the consulate. They wrote his name, they replied that they didn’t know anything, but then they inquired and explained to me that it was true – he continues in the interview with the Tuscan newspaper-. So I called the police, saying I was his father, and they told me that they had done the autopsy, but without going into the details of the cause of death. I didn’t hear more over the phone, that’s why I go there, I want to understand why he lost his life. I don’t want to blame anyone for the lack of news, but if they wanted me the authorities could have come. I really don’t know any more.”