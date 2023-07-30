Young man stabbed in Novi Sad | Info

The injured young man was accompanied by his friend who immediately tried to help him.

Source: Mondo

A young man (18) was stabbed with a knife in the back in the passage in front of a computer arcade in Futoška street in Novi Sad.

As Telegarf.rs learns, he was attacked by an unknown young man who fled in an unknown direction after the attack.

He is with the injured young manwas his friend who immediately tried to help him and the police were called, who conducted an investigation on the spot. As the Police Department of Novi Sad told Telegraf.rs, an intensive search for the attacker is underway.

The current condition of the injured is unknown.

BONUS VIDEO:

(WORLD/Telegraph)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

