Home » Young man stabbed in Novi Sad | Info
World

Young man stabbed in Novi Sad | Info

by admin
Young man stabbed in Novi Sad | Info

The injured young man was accompanied by his friend who immediately tried to help him.

Source: Mondo

A young man (18) was stabbed with a knife in the back in the passage in front of a computer arcade in Futoška street in Novi Sad.

As Telegarf.rs learns, he was attacked by an unknown young man who fled in an unknown direction after the attack.

He is with the injured young manwas his friend who immediately tried to help him and the police were called, who conducted an investigation on the spot. As the Police Department of Novi Sad told Telegraf.rs, an intensive search for the attacker is underway.

The current condition of the injured is unknown.

BONUS VIDEO:

(WORLD/Telegraph)

See also  My family survived the Deir Yassin massacre. 75 years later, we still demand justice. – breaking news

You may also like

Resolving Sudan’s Conflict: Political Forces Resume Activities Amid...

Niger, putschists attack the French embassy and praise...

In Pakistan, a bomb attack killed at least...

Lukaku to an Inter fan: ‘Come on Juve?...

How a Watermelon Slice Sparked a Turning Point...

Attack on political rally in Pakistan: at least...

Hollywood Strike Movie ‘Bad Boys 4’ to Release...

Colombian women’s soccer players beat Germany 2:1 at...

Formula 1, Belgian GP 2023: live broadcast from...

Citizenship income, in Palermo and Catania the highest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy