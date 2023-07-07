Home » Young man stabbed in the back in Batajnica | Info
The guy who was stabbed was transported to KBC Bežanijska kosa.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić/Kurir/Damir Dervišagić

An 18-year-old man was stabbed in the back at chest level last night around 11:45 p.m. in Ulica Batajnički žrtava no. 13 in Batajnica and he was transported to the hospital in Bežanijska kosaannounced the Emergency Service.

Two traffic accidents took place in Belgrade during the night, in which three people were injured, one of them seriously.

A 52-year-old woman was seriously injured in a traffic accident at 9:51 p.m. on the Aval road near Prnjavor, and she was taken to the Emergency Center, while her 17-year-old daughter was taken to the Emergency Center with minor injuries, and then to the hospital in Tiršova.

In a traffic accident at 21:55 near Delta City, in New Belgrade, a 64-year-old woman was injured in the chest area and she was transported to the hospital on Bežanijska Kosa.

At the “Svon” raft on the Quay, in Novi Beograd block 70, a 35-year-old man tripped on the promenade around 11:13 p.m. and he was taken to the Emergency Center with serious injuries. At 20:30 at the corner of Mirijevski boulevard and Višnjička street, a 35-year-old man was slightly injured when he fell from an electric bicycle and he was transferred to the Emergency Center.

Emergency services intervened a total of 109 times, of which 19 were in public places. It was said in the emergency department that people with heart problems and those who complained of chest pain came for help.

