Young men attacked the ambulance team with baseball bats Info

Young men attacked the ambulance team with baseball bats

Young men attacked the ambulance team with baseball bats

Two emergency workers were attacked in Pop Stojanova street in Belgrade.

Source: Facebook/Serbia Live – Belgrade

In Pop Stojanova Street in Vračar in Belgrade, two young men attacked two ambulance workers with a baseball bat, injuring them on that occasion.

Two people attacked our team with sticks in Pop Stojanova street when they came to intervene“, they confirmed from the emergency services. According to the Instagram page serbialive_beograd_rezerva, the street is currently closed. The police are on the scene.

So far, there is no information on how the attack took place. The extent of the injuries to the ambulance workers is also unknown.

(WORLD/Blic)

