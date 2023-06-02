Young men in Niš stab a teenager | Info

Three young men were arrested in Niš.

Source: Mondo/ Stefan Stojanović

Members of the police in Niš, on the order of the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Niš, arrested Đ. M. (22), from this city, on suspicion of having committed the crime of grievous bodily harm, as well as TS (25) and M. Đ. (21) due to the suspicion that they have committed the crime of violent behavior.

Đ. M. is suspected that last night, after a short verbal argument, he physically attacked and inflicted a stab wound with a knife in the back area of ​​a teenager (17), while, as is suspected, TS and M. Đ. inflicted several blows on the injured minor, the Ministry of the Interior announced.

The teenager was treated at the University Clinical Center in Niš. The suspects were ordered to be detained for up to 48 hours, after which they will be brought to the primary public prosecutor along with a criminal report.

