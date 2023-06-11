Young men near Knin took down the Croatian flag and showed 3 fingers Info

At the end of May, two young men aged around 20 took down the Croatian flag near Knin on Gradina hill, and shared the footage on social media, for which they were later arrested.

About two weeks ago, two young men of around 20 years old took down the Croatian flag from a steel pole near Knin on Gradina hill, and shared the video on social networks, reports the Croatian “Indeks”. One young man was filming, and the other took off the Croatian flag and showed three fingers.

Both young men were soon arrested for defaming the reputation of the Republic of Croatia and disparaging the flag of the Republic of Croatia. Initially, it was suspected that they were Serbian tourists, but it was established that both guys are originally from the Knin area.

The father of the young man who lowered the flag was also arrested for sharing the video on social networks. All three suspects are currently in custody.



