Some of the most exciting new names from the region, singer-songwriter Nika Turković, the most popular Slovenian band Joker Out and a Serbian alter-pop artist are joining the line-up of the fifth anniversary Sea Star Festival!

Source: Sea Star / promo

The new stream of talent that brought freshness to the local scene in the past year joins the previously announced greats in the group The Prodigy and hitmaker Robin Schulzas well as a whole series of international and regional stars, among them Indira Paganotto, Mahmut Orhan, Daria Kolosova, Senidah, Hiljson Mandela, Krankšvester, Marko Nastić, Dejan Milićević, Grše, 30Zona, Dj Jock, Miach, Micka Lifa, Ružno Pače, TTM, Ilija Rudman, Ian F and many others.

After being the second most visited festival in Croatia in 2022, this year’s edition is on the best way to mark the festival season.

Nika Turković is one of the most promising young Croatian singer-songwriters. Her musical career in the past three years was marked by the great singles “U mraku”, “Pusti” and “Dok nas nema”, excellent reviews and sold-out concerts, and interesting collaborations, among which stand out the favorites of the audience, Pocket Palm, Fantom and Tam.

The crown of her work so far is her debut album “11”, released at the beginning of the year, with which Nika conquered the region and stood out asit‘ performer of the moment. Modern sound, excellent instrumentalists and a bold approach to visual identity have become her trademark.

Joker Out is the first group of a completely new generation that gained enormous popularity in Slovenia. Since its formation in 2016, the band has been on such a rapid rise that the Slovenian national television internally chose them as its representatives at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, and they will be by far the youngest group to perform independently in the Stožice hall, the largest in Slovenia. The band has released two albums so far – “Dirty Thoughts” and “Demons”, and their incredible energy, unique visual identity and powerful sound have brought them two consecutive awards for Slovenian Artist of the Year, in 2021 and 2022, as well as the award for Song of the Year . Just a week after performing the song “Carpe Diem” at Eurovision, Joker Out arrive in Umag for their first Croatian festival.

Source: Sea Star / promo

Serbian trap pop musician Dzipi is one of the most talented young artists from this area. After attracting a lot of attention last year with his debut album “Zapisi iz podzemlja”, he definitely took the spotlight at the recently held Eurovision Song Contest, where he performed the song “Sin” and according to many, deserved to represent Serbia at the Eurovision Song Contest. The concert at Sea Star will be the first opportunity to see Dzipsii live in Croatia.

(WORLD)