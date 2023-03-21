In calculating the resources available, it is also necessary to consider 3 billion euros from Pon Scuola 2014-2020, the program financed by the European structural funds (ESF and ERDF) and managed by the Ministry of Education and University, formerly Miur, renamed the Education and merit. For 2021-2027 the total resources of the School program have risen to 3.8 billion, of which just over 2 billion financed by the European Union and the rest ensured by national co-financing.

The numbers message to policy makers does not need to be decoded. If you don’t invest in the new generations right away, you lose young people on the street and not only do you find yourself with many “NEETs” who become a social problem, but you also have fewer and fewer young people with high levels of training and able to make a significant contribution in terms of vitality to the economy and society. And those few, without stimuli and trapped in an increasingly static context, often prefer to move abroad.

It is the difference between growth and decline.

If it were enough to change the name of a ministry, the problem would already be solved. Perhaps it would be enough to add the word “inclusion” to education and merit. But is not so. You need to have the ability to analyze phenomena and develop ideas and projects, as well as a few more resources.