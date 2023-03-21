In general, the best figures are in the Dutch regions and in Sweden, where between 3.5 and 3.6% of young people do not study and do not work, almost nine times less than in Sicily. But on these values we also find the Prague region in the Czech Republic and a little more than Budapest, the Hungarian capital, at 5.6%. The Eurostat statistics lack data from many German regions, but to get an idea just look at the average figure, essentially unchanged in Germany at 7.4%, against 19.8% in Italy, the worst figure of all and increasing from 19% in 2020. At the opposite extreme are Holland and Sweden at 5.1%.
Comparison between countries
From 15 to 24 years, annual percentage of children who are not in education or working, by state. Annual data and % difference 2021 on 2020
In light of these numbers, therefore, the picture that emerged in the first episode of this LAB24 series dedicated to European regions, in which we analyzed the presence of young graduates in the world of work, and not just young people, is not surprising. Thirteen out of 21 Italian regions are not only in demographic decline because many of the few residents decide to leave, but they are struggling to train the few young people who remain and to bring them up to a university degree. And it’s not just the South that suffers.
Quite consistent with these data are those of public spending on education in EU countries. In 2019, Italy spent less than 8.8 billion euros of public resources on the school system. It is equal to 4.1% of GDP, as in 2012 and less than Bulgaria (4.2%), against an EU average of 4.7%. We are not exactly the last as in other rankings, and countries like Spain do worse than us. But Sweden spends 7.6. France 5.35% and Germany 4.7. Last is Romania with 3.16%, but Luxembourg is also among the worst. It is evidently not just a question of the quantity of resources, but there is also a problem of the quality of the expenditure.
Expenses for education
Pre-primary to tertiary education expenditure as a percentage of GDP
In calculating the resources available, it is also necessary to consider 3 billion euros from Pon Scuola 2014-2020, the program financed by the European structural funds (ESF and ERDF) and managed by the Ministry of Education and University, formerly Miur, renamed the Education and merit. For 2021-2027 the total resources of the School program have risen to 3.8 billion, of which just over 2 billion financed by the European Union and the rest ensured by national co-financing.
The numbers message to policy makers does not need to be decoded. If you don’t invest in the new generations right away, you lose young people on the street and not only do you find yourself with many “NEETs” who become a social problem, but you also have fewer and fewer young people with high levels of training and able to make a significant contribution in terms of vitality to the economy and society. And those few, without stimuli and trapped in an increasingly static context, often prefer to move abroad.
It is the difference between growth and decline.
If it were enough to change the name of a ministry, the problem would already be solved. Perhaps it would be enough to add the word “inclusion” to education and merit. But is not so. You need to have the ability to analyze phenomena and develop ideas and projects, as well as a few more resources.