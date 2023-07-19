Young Peruvians and Ambrosians together from Milan to WYD

Since July 14, 9 young people from Pucallpa in the Peruvian Amazon have been welcomed by the Ambrosian Diocese for a twinning experience that precedes their participation in World Youth Day. Among the meetings of young Peruvians there was also a visit to the PIME Center in Milan

There are 9 young people, 4 boys and 5 girls, they are all students and very active in their communities of origin, united by the desire and desire to live a unique experience, united in faith: «first with their Italian peers and then with the children from all over the world in Lisbon for World Youth Day», explains Sister Giovanna, a Capuchin of Mother Rubatto. Sister Giovi, for his boys.

«Let’s imagine that the suitcase, or rather, the backpack for what is in fact a journey of life as well as of faith that we are making, can be filled with many experiences common to all the young people of the world. But our journey – underlines Sister Giovanna – is even more special: in fact we will go to WYD supported by the Missionary Office and the Youth Ministry of Milan».

These days the boys are hosted by the families of the young people of the deanery of Paderno Dugnano, after spending a few days in the parishes of Lainate and Macherio. «The idea of ​​a twinning between the diocese of Milan and the Apostolic Vicariate of Pucallpa, in the central Peruvian Amazon, to allow some young people from the region to take part in the Lisbon WYD was born from the intuition of the Ambrosian fidei donum missionaries present in that area – three priests and a lay couple, Kumar and Marta Galbiati, with their little Letizia», says the fidei donum Don Luca Zanta. He adds: «The Church sends us as bridges to create a relationship of exchange between two sister Churches that can give each other gifts: fidei donum. So what better exchange than that between young people to participate together in an event that strengthens the faith of both Churches»?

The motto of this twinning chosen by the 9 young people is “together in faith” (United in faith) and – Sister Giovanna recounts – «when they were told that before going to Lisbon we would have had this experience in Milan, they were very excited, some were moved. At first they were also a little intimidated, as is natural: some of them have left Pucallpa for the first time, not just Peru, and they will hardly have the economic possibilities again for another trip of this kind, which will touch Italy and Portugal, passing through for Spain, and that before returning to Peru he will take a pilgrimage to Assisi for a few days».

«We had some communication difficulties, because only I speak a little Italian – comments Hermana Giovi -, but we are living a strong experience. We got to know the Milanese reality and its Youth Ministry. We will treasure it by bringing some practices back to our reality as well, also experiencing how the young people here live their faith, during the summer activities”. Yesterday the Peruvian boys also met the PIME Center in Milan, meeting the missionaries and visiting the Peoples and Cultures Museum. For a few days they will experience the summer experience of a mountain holiday in an Ambrosian oratory, «in a cultural exchange that is creating new friendships because we all basically share the same enthusiasm of a Church of peoples, which is deeply rooted here, while from we are young and taking the first steps in pastoral organisation», adds Sister Giovanna.

“Welcoming young Peruvians to our Diocese and then for World Youth Day is an opportunity that allows us to experience the universality of the Church, with different languages ​​and ways of living the faith, according to the traditions and history of every people – underlines Don Marco Fusi, head of the diocesan service in Milan for young people and universities -. The WYD in Lisbon will instill a missionary heart that young people will then be able to put into practice with their peers. The meeting with young Peruvians will be another opportunity to grow even more as young missionaries within our daily realities and also with a view to the whole world“. “together in faith”, as the young Peruvian boys say.