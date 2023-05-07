Your Gmail box is too full: here’s the method to free up space

A Gmail box can be a big hassle for the user. With a few tricks you can free up space in a short time.

The Gmail mailbox is a fundamental tool for communicating with friends, family and work colleagues. However, if not managed properly, the mailbox can fill up quicklyreaching the available space limit and preventing the receipt of new emails.

First of all, it’s good to remember that if you need to keep all your messages and attachments, but need to free up some space in your inbox, you can use Google Drive. Google Drive offers free storage for all Gmail users, allowing you to upload files and access them anytime.

In any case, many emails consume space unnecessarily: there are several ways to free up space in your Gmail inbox and keep control over your email.

Delete unwanted messages or archive them: here are the options available to free up space

One of the easiest ways to free up space in your Gmail inbox is to delete unnecessary messages. These can include old messages, spam messages or advertising messages. An effective method to locate and delete these types of messages is this:

Go to Gmail and type in the search bar “ unsubscribe “.

“. All the emails for which you have unsubscribed or in which this word appears will appear. It is therefore about commercial emails more or less old that take up space and are useless.

more or less old that take up space and are useless. Then go to the filters above and create a filter .

. Go to Apply Label and select “ New Label “.

“. Enter a name, such as “ unsubscribe ” and select create.

” and select create. Finally, select “Also apply the filter to matching conversations” and click on “Create filter”.

You will have a side label that brings together all the emails in question. You will be able to select them and delete them all together.

If you have messages that you don’t want to delete but don’t need to have in your main inbox, you can archive them. Archiving lets you access your messages at any time without taking up space in your main inbox.

Also, remember that the attachments can take up a lot of space in your e-mail box. If you received an attachment that you no longer need, delete the message and the attachment together. If you need the attachment but not the email, you can download and then delete it from your Gmail account.

Bottom line, if your Gmail inbox is too full, there’s no need to worry. By following the advice above, you can free up space in your mailbox and manage your email better. With a little patience and care, you can keep your Gmail inbox organized and under control.