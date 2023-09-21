Your place is at school, my little one! – Louis-César BANCÉ

Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Monday September 18. I am sitting at the Mouton maquis in Yopougon Morocco, accompanied by an executive from the Mé* region. We share a meal. While we are having lunch, a child comes towards us with his phone accessories:

– Good evening uncles! he tells us. There is a sheath, anti-shock, original charger, earphone…

My guest is interested in the merchant’s wares. A small merchant whose fragility intrigues me. At his age he should be in school and not on the streets trading. While he is busy giving a facelift to the phones of the big man who keeps me company, I take the opportunity to learn about his situation:

– Little one, how old are you?

– I am 15 years old.

– Are you enrolled in school?

The kid stares at me, lowers his head, appears hesitant in his response:

– Yes, I go to school.

– What class are you in ?

– I’m in CM1. I also attend Koranic school.

Photo credit: LCB

Is it possible to be a general and Islamic education student at the same time? I also find it strange that the toddler is still, at 15 years old, in middle school. At this age today, his friends are already in upper secondary school! I continue my conversation with the kid. I ask him what his name is, where he lives and with whom, and on whose behalf is he traveling?

– Uncle, I live in Port-Bouët 2, with my big brother, he replied shyly. It’s for him that I sell phone accessories. Every evening I give him an update. He, too, is a seller of cell phone accessories.

The little traveling merchant also tells me that his biological parents live outside the Ivory Coast. His big brother is his shield. When he has finished dealing with his client’s telephones, the latter pays him the bill in addition to giving him a generous tip of 5,000 francs. The little one is excited. He thanks his kind uncle, picks up his big luggage and leaves, giving me a curious look: he should probably tell himself that I am the type of stingy uncle who talks a lot without giving anything to the children.

Little one, what good would it do you if I gave you something? Your big brother, your boss, would perhaps confiscate it from you without bothering to take you off the street to actually enroll you in school. Your place is at school, my little one. May God protect you, and may your story lead you to a great destiny!

Louis-César BANCÉ

*Mé: southern region of Ivory Coast

