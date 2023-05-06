Your smile without trembling, review of the book by Víctor Colden (2023)

Love and the passage of time, two great themes that have been dealt with by a multitude of authors and artists in their respective works over time. Víctor Colden is one of the last to be added to this group, although his focus on “Your smile without trembling” It presents two edges with which it totally hooks the reader. On the one hand, the pages of this book are loaded with musical references: The Jam, the Secrets, The Clash, Satan’s Joke, Spandau Ballet, Depeche Mode, Alaska and the Pegamoids, Mecano, Roxy Music, Tenth Victim, the Pistons , Derribos Arias, Radio Futura or Gabinete Caligari are some of the bands that appear here. In the previous list I have not put Nacha Pop on purpose, so that her name would be reflected separately in an exclusive line, since one of her stanzas served as inspiration for the title of this novel.

On the other hand, those of us who grew up in the 80s feel totally identified with the experiences of Michi and his colleagues: religious schools, despot teachers, the much feared COU, the discovery of music thanks to a cassette tape that passes us a friend, the teenager’s room as a refuge, the colleagues from the neighborhood that you think will be forever, the first drunken binges, the attempts to flirt with the girls in class, the euphoria of the first concerts… “The real challenge of adolescence was not so much to reach maturity with the minimum possible damage, but how to do it without sacrificing the best of the child one had just left behind, preserving it for the future.”

"Your smile without trembling" tells the story of many of us even though it is set in Madrid during the 1980s: Escridiscos, Rock-Ola, the movement, Malasaña, Chueca, the tense atmosphere due to the actions of ETA and the Francoists, Madrid Rock, etc. "Being thirteen, fourteen or fifteen years old and walking alone in different neighborhoods with a hundred pesetas in your pocket was the perfect definition of freedom". Amen.

Bearing in mind that Víctor Colden was born in the capital in 1967, I wonder how many autobiographical elements there could be in these more than 400 pages. They seem like a lot of pages, but reading is enjoyable because of everything explained above, because the language used is simple and because the book is structured into 69 chapters of a few pages each.