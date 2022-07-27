PARIS – One of the closest collaborators of Viktor Orban, in protest against the speech made by Hungarian leaders on the alleged incompatibility of migration with the “European race”. “I don’t know how you don’t realize that yours is a pure Nazi-style speech,” he wrote Zsusza Hegedus in an open letter to the premier, announcing that he no longer wants to work with him after more than twenty years of association.
