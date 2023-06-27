Youssouf Bath, pioneer of Vohou-vohou ~ dohouatt

Il is customary to magnify the dead. To make crates of them on their remains still warm. Now, that must change. So we are going to paint a living person today. A living a little faded, but very much alive. When you see him, it’s not obvious, yet in the 70s, this guy, with some friends, created a powerful artistic movement. This is Youssouf Bath, pioneer of Vohou-vohou.

Credit: “Art for Peace” Facebook page

I wanted to devote a second article to another genius artist, Frédéric Bruly Bouabré. Since he was no longer of this world, that bothered me a bit. And then it would be too much work. As you can see, I don’t really like busting my ass. And like a glowworm, despite all its good will, cannot make the Eiffel Tower shine… So I fell back on another painter. Youssouf Bath, pioneer of Vohou-vohou. And by the greatest chance, he has the same first name as Youssouf Kourouma.

Portrait of Youssouf Bath

We know: painters love portraits, so I’m going to draw one in broad strokes. Youssouf Bath is a painter that nothing called to paint. He passed the Beaux-Arts competition like that, like watching TV to kill time. And how it worked… Life hates people making fun of its face. After studying arts in the Ivory Coast, he moved to France and tried to live fully from his art.

Then, nostalgia or homesickness? We don’t really know. One day, he arrives in town. From then on, he began to participate in major exhibitions. Indeed, he will take part in a major exhibition in 1990 in New York with artists such as the Senegalese painter Souleymane Keita, the Ghanaian sculptor El Anatsui and the Kenyan multidisciplinary artist Rosemary Namuli Karuga.

At the origins of Vohou-vohou, odds and ends

Credit: Cybele

Youssouf Bath is part of the vohou-vohou. In summary, it is a collective of Ivorian artists who studied at the School of Fine Arts in Abidjan, now called INSAAC. During the serious financial crisis of the 1970s, resulting from a serious oil crisis, students, faced with budgetary austerity – today we would speak of budgetary cuts – had to show their own inventiveness. It was then that the students set up the D system. They began to find makeshift materials to make their paintings: bark, plants, recyclable materials, cola juice, root juice…

Vohou-vohou and its pioneer, Youssouf Bath

Nicknamed by his comrades “the sorcerer Vohou”, the art of Youssouf Bath is a mixture of art, a figurative and abstract mix. Indeed, he quickly distinguished himself from other painters by his use of ordinary materials to create complex works. Hours of work that dazzle fans, leading them into a dreamlike world.

Today, vohou-vohou has become a contemporary art movement. Thus Youssouf Bath enters the collective memory thanks to the movement of which he is the pioneer: the vohou-vohou. According to another precursor of Vohou-vohou, N’guessan Kra: ” The Vohou-Vohou is a spirit. Not a spirit of revolt like that of Dadaism, but a cry of alarm in the image of negritude.«

