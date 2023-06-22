Youth Lagoon, crítica de Heaven Is A Junkyard (2023)

Imagine coming back to your home for the first time, after an eight-year journey full of self-analysis and personal search, in order to gather the necessary strength to face your ghosts in the most efficient way possible. This is how Trevor Powers considers his first project under the alias of Youth Lagoon since he published in a distant 2015 his “Savage Hills Ballroom”demonstrating that time has not passed in vain and that his historical insecurities and emotional bruises can only be fought with a blow of honesty and conscience.

After having released two albums under his given name, “Mulberry Violence” (18) y “Capricorn” (20), Powers has decided to rediscover her particular safe space, one through which she has been traveling for more than a decade and with which she has provided us with some of the most valuable passages within the chromatic wheel of experimental independent pop. Now, the American steps firmly back into his native Idaho, usefully scratching at the underside of some of the rawest, seediest and most uncomfortable memories that nest in his psyche. With “Heaven Is A Junkyard” (Fat Possum, 23) Powers oozes wounds and makes sure there is no home but oneself; He thus sentences it with that determinant “Heaven is a junkyard and I’m at home” that he repeats in a loop for the chorus of “The Sling”where her characteristic broken and tenuous voice bets on embracing chaos instead of sweetening it, finding the best escape in the most painful truth (“I could die happy if I started again”, she sings on the aforementioned track while her somber keys piano become an ethereal orchestration overwhelming and almost phantasmagorical).

Through his ten respective new cuts, Powers takes us into a living fresco, painted in ocher tones and smelling of a shed, deep America, millennial Catholicism and generational trauma, where he tries to convince us that he has found an imprecise but stable peace. , after having gone through a necessary and decisive period of abstraction. His voice, manipulated and twisted almost to the point of breaking, navigates between minimalist landscapes with the subtlety of a self-absorbed narrator who intends to make his less friendly memories our own; some that speak to us without hair in the league of suicide attempts (“Idaho Alien”), of fraternal relationships of authentic love-hate (“Prizefighter”), or the religious imagery that marked his childhood and his apostolic and Eucharistic way of understanding life (“Deep Red Sea”). With everything, and despite that cloud of perpetual introspection that oscillates over his proposal, Powers does not lose his impeccable ability to create songs that immediately stick, as we see in “Mercury”, a moving jewel in the key of dream-pop and with a catchy chorus that will insist on delving into that natural obsession of the human being to find an immaculate life (“Does heaven glow? Glow like mercury”).

Con “Heaven Is A Junkyard”, Powers seems to have stopped daydreaming, narratively speaking, in favor of embracing and accepting the everydayness of his past and present. An ethereal catharsis that shows us his most vulnerable face, devoid of additives that soften the damage, and with which he manages to make us feel closer than ever to his true being.