“Youtube Space” is a trend in the real estate market – MONDO MODA

The real estate market has transformed in recent years with the creation of housing products that meet the needs of new consumers. Enterprises focus on technology, large leisure areas, and new spaces, such as those dedicated to the production of digital content.
Keeping an eye on market trends, Vinx Construtora, specialized in incorporating projects in the economic segment, is developing a project on a 4 m² plot of land in Vila Tolstói, in the east zone of São Paulo, which will house 536 units. The property will have more than 20 leisure items, including recreational courts, beer space, games room, pet place and youtuber space.

YouTuber environment @ publicity

The YouTuber room was designed for the new generation, which produces videos and photos for social networks as a profession, or even people who use digital platforms as a hobby. “Often, these professionals, especially those at the beginning of their careers, do not have adequate spaces to create content”, points out Guilherme Yogolare, CEO of Vinx.
With an investment of R＄30 thousand, the YouTube space will be approximately 35 m². “We created a place with good lighting and ‘instagrammable backgrounds’. We focused on a wall with a built-in bench and neon, a full-length mirror with LED and a ring light with a photographic background. In addition to armchairs, puffs, a rocking chair fixed to the ceiling and a space with a curtain that can be used as a changing room/fitting room or photo booth”, describes the executive.

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

