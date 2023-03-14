Unjustified absence for seven months and then proposed for dismissal. It is the BBC that tells on its website not the story of any worker but that of a Japanese deputy who arrived at the polling station not out of political passion, but probably because of his popularity. The absentee deputy is in fact a famous youtuber: Yoshikazu Higashitani, better known by his name GaaSyy. He will be the first to be expelled from the Japanese Parliament without ever setting foot in it. The first yes to the disciplinary measure, reports the British network, came today from Disciplinary Committee of the House of Councillors (the upper house of the Japanese Diet), which will have to ratify it within the week. Yoshikazu Higashitanibetter known by his youtuber name GaaSyy, had become famous for his celebrity videos, managing to get elected to the ranks of the opposition party Seijika-joshi-48, which only allowed one other person to enter parliament and had the sole objective of changing the rules of the Japanese public broadcaster. Higashitani has not attended a single parliamentary session since he was elected seven months ago.

Expulsion is the most severe punishment and has taken place only twice since 1950: this is the first for absenteeism. Apparently, Higashitani lives in the UAE and has so far refused to attend hearings out of fear of being arrested for allegations of fraud and defamation moves by some celebrities against him. Last week, Parliament asked Higashitani to fly to Tokyo to apologize in person for his absence. Lawmakers had said this would be the last chance for redemption. But the youtuber did not introduce himself and announced on his channel that he would instead go to Turkey, a country to which he intends to donate his salary as aid to earthquake relief.