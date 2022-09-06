“Waste energy, how much more can you do!” He returns to discuss the Russian influencer, Yulia Prokhorova, resident in Germany. In a video posted on TikTok, the young 30-year-old invites her followers and in particular her compatriots in Western Europe to waste energy. How? By keeping the oven, light and any other appliances on as much as possible. “This is one way”, she explains in the video in which she shows herself with a lot of Russian flag behind her, “with which we help the Russian army.”

The pro-Putin Russian influencer who encourages the use of gas to finance the war in Ukraine news/linfluencer_russa_in_germania_sprecate_quanta_piu_energia_possibile_aiutiamo_lesercito_russo-8544748/&el=player_ex_8544940″>

«Burn electricity», the influencer remarks in the video, thus «transfer money for the good of Russia». It is not the first time that the young woman takes a stand. Yulia is in fact a convinced Putinist and she had already disturbed demonstrations for Ukraine in Germany. A few weeks ago Prokhorova filmed herself insulting Ukrainian girls: «Long live Russia! Ukraine sucks! “She declared, adding:” Say it, say it, Kherson is Russian! “

The day after the insults, the young woman posted another video on her profile, in which she showed herself in tears and announced that Booking had closed her account and canceled her hotel booking: “He ruined my holidays”, it was the message.