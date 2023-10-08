Yung Beef, review of his album Bajo Bajo Mundo (2023)

The artistic and musical flow of The Beef It is that of a living and changing river. At this point in the film, when it has been a decade since his first songs were published under his current label, and although there have been several changes in AKA and position along the way, The Beef It has one of the most impressive catalogs of so-called urban music in Spanish. It is not only about his success, more or less incontestable, within the own standards that the Granaíno has fought to maintain; His entire corpus has an undeniable virtue: experimentation understood as an end, not just a means. Without The Beef (and company, but above all without The Beef) there would be no Saikos or Quevedos; Fernando Gálvez Gómez has many recognitions to his credit, one of them is having been the most solid (“before us, surely, but more than us, surely not also”, he said in the legendary poetic manifesto that is the ‘ Intro’ of the album ‘The poor’ of PXXR GVNG) pioneer of reggaeton at the national level.

Your new job, ‘Under Underworld’is a clear example of the talent of The Beef not only to master the codes of the genre, but to expand them. Most of the world‘s reggaeton stars are DJing in their new works: unfortunately for all of us who love it, we are living in a moment in which the genre understood in a purist way is experiencing a moment of stagnation. Therefore, projects like this, despite? of its lack of commercial projection, they restore our faith in the movement. ‘Under Underworld’ plays with the concept of the underground, as well as that of hell, two of the reasons that mark the trajectory of The Beef since its beginnings. The cover of the work, a rugged Garden of Delights of vice, also represents an aesthetic where the least important thing is how clean or how acceptable it can be. The origins of reggaeton, although they have nothing to do with the dark or satanic, did take us to the world of the club and the passions and desires that manifest themselves in the darkness that the clubs give us. The productions of the work, although rhythmic and canonical enough to lead us to dance under the right conditions, are not especially hedonistic; but the lyrics, the lyrical content, the speech of the Granaíno, is a clear vindication of the universe to which he belongs, and in which he reigns, that of the ‘Under Underworld’.

The Beef shines in this work that, camouflaged as an EP, reaches the category of mixtape thanks to the increasingly widespread trend of offering two songs in one. The best topic of the project, ‘Gremling / Sad’ It is a gem to be played in the perreo schools around the world. A song in which Yung Beef joins forces with Playero (universal legend of the genre, pioneer of reggaeton before it existed as such), damnpablo and tommyj to provide a lesson on how to continue writing reggaeton twenty years later. Lennis Rodríguez, El High or Yomel el Meloso, appear in ‘Under Underworld’ as companions to an eclectic and inaccessible work, but whose quality is beyond all doubt.

We don’t know how many jobs Yung Beef has pending release. ‘Under Underworld’ was announced with a single –‘Religion’, which opens the work – more than six months ago and, suddenly, we see it completed from one day to the next. There is method in Yung Beef’s madness, and, above all, codes, talent and attitude. In a media industry associated with culture in this country where we tend to recognize the most disruptive proposals of almost any discipline or genre (the indie rock industry has remained this way for decades), The Beef should continue to enjoy the attention and care of critics and cultural prescribers; That is also what they pay us for, to reward, unravel and bring to light what perhaps does not want to come out, what remains hidden (perhaps safe from being contaminated) in the ‘Under Underworld’.