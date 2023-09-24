Yung Prado, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

The Prado is one of the names that has found its space in the Barcelona electronic scene. The Catalan artist has recently released his second album “Club Boy” (Mainline Planet, 23), of which he had been releasing previews. We chatted with him about this new job.

The first songs of “Club Boy” They started coming to life a year ago in a very organic way, first as an unfinished demo and then step by step. “What I always do is produce music, create, and when I have several things that fit me to do something, that’s when we decide to bring it to light.” “Romantic, dancing and fun” are the words with which Nil Roig – who hides behind the stage name of The Prado– describes this new project, an album that aims to represent getting out of routine and escaping from it. A kind of tribute to weekends, to freeing up and partying, something that is already reflected in the cover designed by Max (@lafolie8) and which shows a Mickey Mouse who ““It reflects the idea of ​​the album because it seems like I’m going to the Sunday dance.”

“I like to be inspired more by the general idea that I get from all the music I listen to”

At the moment, The Prado It is part of the electronic collective Mainline – in addition to being fifty percent of La Elite. Like many of its members, Roig started music as a hobby and didn’t see it as anything more than something to pass the time with, until one day he realized he had a few songs he could do something with. It was then that he selected several of his productions and sent them to the MMODEMM Frankfurt label. “I had been following their work for a while and I saw that they made the editions on cassette, something that seemed super cool to me. Furthermore, the albums they release from there have a very characteristic sound similar to mine. They decided to take my demos and with them I released a couple of digital singles. From then on, people listened to him and everything became more professional. It was a surprise, but it went from being a hobby to basically becoming my source of income and what I live off of.”. In fact, he studied Graphic Design and later a master’s degree that was also not related to his musical side. “For me this had always been a hobby and I didn’t know it would become so professional. Although at the moment it is going quite well for me. I can not complain”.

To craft your sound, The Prado It draws from various musical sources, despite not having a clear reference or direct influence from any specific artist. “I don’t consider that I have any reference. The truth is that I pay a lot of attention to all music in general, both electronic and other styles. At the end of the day, what I listen to in my daily life is very diverse music. And the same thing happens with electronics, I hear so much and so different that it would be impossible for me to tell you someone in particular. “I like to be inspired more by the general idea that I get from all the music I listen to.”

“Club Boy” It has several collaborations such as that of the Argentine Lupe, with whom she presented “Ganas de verte”, one of the most acclaimed songs on the album; or that of Marcelo Pantani, who is part of the new wave of artists on the Barcelona club scene and appears in “Everything you want.” Apart from these two appearances, there is a third, that of John Heaven and there the anecdote arises. “When I collaborated with John Heaven, he was my roommate. I think he was at home producing [lo que iba a ser “La fiesta empieza aquí”] and he was hanging around when it occurred to me that his voice might fit the song, because it’s very deep. I told him to try singing and it was super cool. “It was a very random collaboration.”

For those who have not had enough doses of The Prado “Yung Pradito” (22) y “Club Boy”, there are good news. He himself confirms it to me. “I am preparing a new album for 2023, although several singles will be released first. In fact, I already have almost all the demos done and now we will start moving them. The style will be similar to the first album I released, but more varied. There will be slower songs and faster ones.” Now we have to enjoy his material live, and there we are also lucky because, apart from having a tour through Mexico planned in December, we will be able to see him as part of the poster of the Festival B on September 29 with Alizzz, Carolina Durante, Los Planetas, La Plazuela and many more.

Quick round:

National artist? Ralphie Choo, Amore y Chico Blanco

International artist? Baba Stiltz

Record to listen to in the car? “Pleasure Is Everything” de Mark William Lewis

Record that everyone should listen to? “& The Charm” de Avalon Emerson

Song to cry? “Cold Paris Vogue” de Marc William Lewis

Song to dance to? “Dancing” by Paradisio

Dream collaboration? Kylie Minogue

Your best song? “I want to see you”

A place to listen to your music? In a bottle flat before going to party

Word that describes you? Bailongo

