Yunnan: Ibuprofen, antigen reagents, etc. can be dismantled and sold in retail

Chinanews.com, December 27th, Yunnan Provincial Market Supervision Administration and Yunnan Provincial Drug Administration recently issued the “Notice on Doing a Good Job in Dismantling, Retailing, Retailing, and Quality Supervision of Drugs and Medical Devices for the Treatment of New Coronary Pneumonia” (hereinafter referred to as the “Notice”).

The “Notice” clarifies that antipyretic and antiviral drugs such as ibuprofen, acetaminophen, and Lianhua Qingwen, as well as new coronavirus antigen detection reagents (hereinafter referred to as antigen reagents), can be dismantled and sold in retail links of drugs and medical devices. , and at the same time do a good job of clearly marking the price.

The “Notice” proposes that drug and medical device retail enterprises should guide reasonable purchases based on the needs of the masses for treatment and self-testing. The single purchase of the above-mentioned medicines generally does not exceed 3 days’ supply, and the antigen reagent does not exceed 5 servings.

In addition, the “Notice” proposes that drug and medical device retail enterprises should implement the main responsibility for the quality management of drugs and medical devices, and strictly follow the requirements of the “Quality Management Regulations for Pharmaceutical Operations” and “Quality Management Regulations for Medical Device Operations” to do a good job in drug and medical device quality management. Quality management, information traceability management and other work in dismantling and retail sales.

The notification period is three months.

