Yunnan: Restrict purchase of antipyretic drugs and new crown antigen detection reagents

China News Service, Kunming, December 25th (Xiong Jiaxin) The Department of Commerce of Yunnan Province issued an announcement on the 24th, in response to the surge in demand for fever-reducing drugs and new crown antigen detection reagents in the province, in order to effectively respond to the shortage of urgently needed drugs in the market to fight the epidemic, guarantee People’s demand for medication, optimize drug allocation, reduce unnecessary hoarding of urgently needed drugs, and restrict the purchase of antipyretic drugs and new crown antigen detection reagents from now on.

According to the notice, starting from December 24, when consumers purchase ibuprofen capsules/granules, ibuprofen suspension, Lianhua Qingwen and new crown antigen detection reagents in pharmacies, they need to use the Yunnan Province New Crown Patient Medication Protection Service Application Portal program (WeChat applet) for real-name registration. Purchase no more than 1 box of ibuprofen (including sustained-release tablets, capsules, and granules) per person within seven days, no more than 1 bottle of ibuprofen suspension, no more than 2 boxes of Lianhua Qingwen capsules (granules), COVID-19 antigen test Reagents do not exceed 6 doses. If the purchase exceeds the amount, the system will give a prompt.

All retail pharmacies must inform customers of the name of the drug, usage and dosage, expiration date, adverse reactions and contraindications, and give full play to the role of the people’s livelihood drug service station to guide the people to use drugs rationally. All retail pharmacies must strictly implement the quality management norms of drug operation, and must not take the opportunity to drive up prices or increase sales in disguise. The competent commercial departments of all cities (counties, districts) must cooperate with the market supervision and management departments to strengthen market inspections to ensure that this work is fully implemented. .