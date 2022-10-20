Original title: The big channel drives the big opening from the end to the front

Build a large channel and expand new space. Open the historical answer sheet since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and look at the historical achievements of Yunnan’s high-quality leap-forward development through the history of Yunnan’s transportation development. We are delighted to see that since the “13th Five-Year Plan”, the province’s comprehensive transportation has completed a cumulative investment of 1.54% The investment in fixed assets of roads and waterways from 2018 to 2021 ranked first in the country for four consecutive years.

The transportation infrastructure in Yunnan Province has achieved a major transformation from “basic mitigation” to “basic adaptation”, providing a solid support for Yunnan’s “two decisive achievements” in achieving poverty alleviation and building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, becoming the biggest change in Yunnan in the past ten years. , One of the areas where the masses feel the deepest and have the most obvious results.

Since the “Thirteenth Five-Year Plan”

A total of 1.54 trillion yuan has been invested in comprehensive transportation

The number of civil airports has increased to 15, and 3 new general airports have been built.

Seven airports with a passenger throughput of one million

666 routes

By the end of 2021, the expressway has exceeded 10,000 kilometers

The province’s rural roads exceed 263,000 kilometers

The first prototype of the comprehensive three-dimensional transportation network

In early autumn, standing on the viewing platform at the entrance of Laomudeng Village, Fugong County, overlooking the Nujiang Grand Canyon and the “Crown Mountain” in the clouds and mist, it is fascinating. “When I first went to Laomudeng Village many years ago, the road into the village was narrow and steep. Now it has been renovated and expanded into a tourist road full of flowers on both sides.” said Wang Qinyu, a tourist from Fujian. The improvement of infrastructure such as transportation in Laomuden has attracted more and more tourists. Lao Mudeng has become a new business card for Nujiang.

The road is difficult to walk, the car is difficult to stop, and people are difficult to stay. Ten years ago, due to the inconvenience of transportation, the development of tourism in Laomudeng Village was difficult. , “Five No Cities” without pipeline transportation. In the past ten years, the transportation construction of Nujiang Prefecture has achieved a historic leap. In today’s Nu River, Lanping General Airport has been completed and opened to traffic, Baolu Expressway has been completed and opened to traffic, 100% of all administrative villages in the prefecture are connected to hardened roads and buses, and 138 bridges of various types fly over the Nujiang, Lancang and Dulong Rivers, and people on the Nujiang River cross the river. Gone are the days of ziplining.

The changes in traffic in Nujiang Prefecture in the past ten years are the best epitome of the ten-year development history of Yunnan’s traffic. In the past, transportation was one of the shortcomings restricting the economic and social development of Yunnan. In order to break the bottleneck and make up for the shortcomings, since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Yunnan Province has continued to speed up the construction of a comprehensive transportation system, and has taken strong steps in accelerating the construction of transportation infrastructure, drawing one big step after another. Forward development picture scroll.

The clarion call for the three-year-old major construction of transportation infrastructure sounded in the land of Yunling, and the major passage running through the north and the south was fully connected, opening up the “artery” of Yunnan’s economic development. The pace of the “Five Networks” infrastructure construction competition is accelerating, and the continuously encrypted aviation network, railway network and other transportation networks are erecting the backbone of economic development. The construction of expressway “all-connection” and “interconnection” project is in full swing, and the mileage of Yunnan expressway has exceeded 10,000 kilometers, which has become a strong support for Yunnan’s leapfrog development.

In the past ten years, high-speed rail has leaped over Yunling, Yunnan has been connected to the national high-speed rail network, and first-tier cities such as Kunming and Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou have reached the same day. The “big artery” support of the railway trunk line in Yunnan Province has basically been formed, the shortcomings of the network “microcirculation” have been effectively filled, and the “speed-up of network construction” project has formed a cascade reserve;

In the past ten years, civil aviation has grown rapidly. Kunming Changshui Airport has launched magnificently, and the number of civil transport airports has increased from 12 to 15. Three general-purpose airports have been newly built, and seven airports have a passenger throughput of more than one million. Up to 185 navigable cities and 666 routes;

In the past ten years, high-speed construction has made smooth roads. By the end of 2021, the province’s expressways have exceeded 10,000 kilometers, ranking second in the country, and all prefectures (cities) are connected to expressways and all counties are connected to high-grade roads;

In the past ten years, water transportation has reached the river and the sea, focusing on the construction of a high-grade waterway of the Jinsha River, ports such as Shuifu, Dali, Jinghong, Simao, and Guanlei, and the Lancang-Mekong International shipping has achieved zero breakthrough in container transportation. Construction;

In the past ten years, the postal service has covered urban and rural areas, the construction of provincial and municipal express logistics parks and county-level distribution centers has been steadily advanced, and the technical processing capabilities of air transportation, trunk transportation and express mail have been significantly enhanced, and an efficient delivery network covering urban and rural areas and reaching the world has been gradually built;

In the past ten years, rural roads have contributed to the revitalization of the province, with more than 263,000 kilometers of rural roads in the province, 100% of all administrative villages have access to hardened roads, postal services, and passenger cars, and 199 “zip-line-to-bridge” projects have been completed, “straight across ethnic groups” and along the border. . Construction of hardened roads leading to natural villages in border areas.

Lutong is prosperous, and batches of key projects have been continuously advanced. The province’s comprehensive three-dimensional transportation network has taken shape. The transportation infrastructure in Yunnan Province has also achieved a major transformation from “basic mitigation” to “basic adaptation”, which has become a major change in Yunnan in recent years. One of the biggest development achievements.

The strategic supporting role of the radiation center appears

On December 3, 2021, under the joint witness of the top leaders of China and Laos, the entire China-Laos Railway was put into operation. Yunnan Railway went abroad with confidence and calmness and embraced the world. The highlight moment of Hu Jian, the driver of the national gate.

On the day when the entire China-Laos Railway was put into operation, Hu Jian, as the duty driver of the first train, reported to General Secretary Xi Jinping in a sonorous manner. Recalling the situation at that time, Hu Jian’s heart is still surging: “I never thought that the railway in Yunnan would develop so rapidly, and I never thought that I could personally drive the China-Laos railway train to report to General Secretary Xi Jinping, and I felt a heavy honor and honor. responsibility.”

In the past ten years, Yunling Railway has undergone tremendous changes. Focusing on promoting infrastructure interconnection with neighboring countries, Yunnan Railway has shifted from radial to network development, and accelerated the formation of three international railways, supported by China-Vietnam, China-Laos, and China-Myanmar railways, connecting domestic and foreign countries. new pattern.

At present, Yunnan is not only interconnected by railways, but also connected by a transportation network that crosses the barriers of thousands of mountains and rivers, connecting the inside and outside, so that the mountains are no longer high, the roads are no longer long, and the frontiers are no longer far away.

“Promoting the infrastructure interconnection with South Asian and Southeast Asian countries is a priority area for the construction of the radiation center. In the past ten years, a large number of railways, highways, water transportation and other constructions have made breakthroughs.” Yang Zelong, chief planner of the Yunnan Provincial Department of Transportation, introduced. In terms of railways, the China-Laos Railway has been completed and opened to traffic, the domestic section of the China-Vietnam Railway has been completed and the entire line has been electrified, the Dalin Railway in the direction of China-Myanmar has been completed and opened to traffic, the Dabao section of the Da-Rui Railway has been completed and opened to traffic, and the China-Myanmar new channel sea-highway-railway combined transportation has realized container transportation. A breakthrough in transport zero. In terms of highways, the domestic sections of the China-Vietnam, China-Laos, and China-Myanmar International Corridor Expressways are fully connected, and the Vientiane-Vangviong section of the overseas section of the China-Laos Expressway has been completed and opened to traffic. In terms of water transportation, the Lancang-Mekong international shipping has developed steadily, achieving zero breakthrough in container transportation. In terms of aviation, it has basically achieved full coverage of capitals and key tourist cities in South Asia and Southeast Asia, ranking first in the country in terms of the number of aviation cities in South Asia and Southeast Asia.

“The construction of a large channel connecting Yunnan with neighboring countries and provinces has achieved positive results, providing strong support for Yunnan to build a radiation center for South Asia and Southeast Asia. Taking the China-Laos Railway as an example, since its opening, the cross-border cargo transportation volume has exceeded one million. Tons. The outbound goods shipped by the China-Laos Railway have covered nearly 10 countries including Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Cambodia.” Yang Zelong introduced. The more dense the comprehensive three-dimensional transportation network is, the greater the pace of opening up in Yunnan. In August 2021, the first trial operation of the China-Myanmar new channel sea-highway-railway combined transportation was successful. Up to now, the China-Myanmar new channel sea-highway-railway combined transport has transported a total of 10,464 tons of goods with a value of about 160 million yuan. It has successfully opened up a new international channel and greatly optimized the international logistics mode and route for my country’s inland areas to go to sea.

In the past ten years, by making enough articles on location advantages, Yunnan’s major international channels have gradually opened up, and the level of opening to the outside world has risen significantly, forming Yunnan’s experience of using large channels to drive large openings and leading high-quality development with large openings, allowing Yunnan to build land in my country. In the opening pattern of domestic and overseas linkages and mutual assistance between east and west, it will further play its role as a strategic fulcrum.

Provide strong impetus for high-quality development

Technology travel services such as online ticketing, swiping code to ride, swiping ID card to enter station, and swiping face to take flight have been fully popularized, making it easy to enjoy travel; scenic service areas such as Xiaoshaba and Dushupu have become “Internet celebrity check-in places”, and tourists One after another; the speed limit values ​​of 136 expressways have been adjusted and optimized, and the overall operating speed of the road network has been increased by 22 kilometers on average, making people more comfortable to travel; the construction of Lumei Highway, Lumei Railway, and Lumei Airport has continued to advance, allowing “Yunnan Beauty” to travel. On the road, stay in your heart.

“Seeing China on the high-speed rail”, “Traveling in Yunnan with a mobile phone” and “Shopping cross-border commodities from home” have become vivid manifestations of people of all ethnic groups in Yunnan sharing the achievements of transportation development, and are also a clear footnote on the new journey of high-quality leapfrog development in Yunnan. . In the past ten years, the majority of passengers have quietly changed from “walking well” to “walking well”, behind which is the strong support of Yunnan’s traffic from relative lag, to shifting gears and speeding up, and then to continuous upgrading.

The transportation achievements that people are satisfied with are becoming more and more abundant, and people’s demand for a better life is full of gains because of the constant changes in transportation.

On the opening day of the Xiaowan East Station of the Dalin Railway, Cha Weicui, a publicity member of the Party Committee of Xiaowandong Town, Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, said with emotion that this station, which is surrounded by mountains and rivers, with half bridges and half tunnels, will become the railway and the local government to consolidate and expand poverty alleviation. A model of effective connection between the results and rural revitalization.

On the day that Fenghua Airport in Lanping Bai and Pumi Autonomous County was officially opened, the local minority people sang and danced to celebrate. Li Fusui, a villager in Huangmu Village, said happily: “In the future, college students in my family can go to school by plane.”

People enjoy their travels, and things flow freely, and a series of Yunpin with Yunnan characteristics also flew out of Yunnan by the east wind with convenient transportation.

When the Xinchuda Expressway was completed and opened to traffic, Zeng Zhijun, a fruit farmer along the line, looked at the fertile oranges harvested in the fields and laughed from ear to ear. Through the Xinchu-Dalian Expressway, his wo oranges will reach areas such as Beishangguang faster and sell at a better price.

Diqing Airport Matsutake all-cargo charter flights, Xishuangbanna Airport tea passenger-to-cargo charter flights, Mangshi Airport Yunpin to Shanghai passenger-to-cargo charter flights… Relying on rich routes, “Golden Bridge in the Air” helps “Yunpin to go out of Yunnan” and contributes to Yunnan Province. Special “green food brand” injected new impetus.

On July 22 this year, the Dabao section of the Dali Railway was officially opened. On the speeding train, seeing the people watching the arrival of the train along the way, the passengers couldn’t help but sigh that a single train can make the people’s journey smooth. No matter how far away, the trains one after another will surely make the places along the route more and more beautiful.

From the mountains to the sea, from the end to the front, Yunnan’s traffic history records and watches the development history of Yunnan. The beautiful South of Colorful Clouds is becoming the frontier of opening up to the world through rivers and seas, and the flowing colorful Yunnan is releasing the infinite vitality of prosperity and development. (Lee Seung-han)

(Editor-in-charge: Xu Qian, Zhu Hongxia)

Share for more people to see