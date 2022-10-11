The richest Russian in Silicon Valley, Yuri Milner, said he renounced his Russian citizenship after the invasion of Ukraine. This was announced by the owner of Dst Global on your account Twitter explaining that the procedure was completed in August. The billionaire, who according to Forbes has a fortune of around $ 3.5 billion, said he and his family left Russia in 2014 after the annexation of Crimea. When Russia attacked Ukraine earlier this year, he condemned “Russia’s war against Ukraine, his neighbor and sovereign country.”

Dst Globalreports Bloomberghas made major investments in several tech giants including Facebook e Twitter. In 2011 she was suspected of having received funds from a Russian state-controlled bank and other Moscow lenders, although Milner has always denied it, further pointing out that her company has never made investments in Russia.