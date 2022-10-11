Home World Yuri Milner, billionaire investor from Silicon Valley, renounces Russian citizenship
World

Yuri Milner, billionaire investor from Silicon Valley, renounces Russian citizenship

by admin
Yuri Milner, billionaire investor from Silicon Valley, renounces Russian citizenship

The richest Russian in Silicon Valley, Yuri Milner, said he renounced his Russian citizenship after the invasion of Ukraine. This was announced by the owner of Dst Global on your account Twitter explaining that the procedure was completed in August. The billionaire, who according to Forbes has a fortune of around $ 3.5 billion, said he and his family left Russia in 2014 after the annexation of Crimea. When Russia attacked Ukraine earlier this year, he condemned “Russia’s war against Ukraine, his neighbor and sovereign country.”

Dst Globalreports Bloomberghas made major investments in several tech giants including Facebook e Twitter. In 2011 she was suspected of having received funds from a Russian state-controlled bank and other Moscow lenders, although Milner has always denied it, further pointing out that her company has never made investments in Russia.

See also  [Micro Video]Meng Wanzhou’s new evidence was rejected. HSBC documents leaked | HSBC Bank | Huawei

You may also like

The sales data of chicken raising enterprises continues...

Russian Deputy Prime Minister: The damaged piers of...

Saudi backs oil cuts, U.S. lawmakers threaten to...

Anne Ernault: ‘Only I can write something like...

Air France passenger 2009 Atlantic crash trial opens...

The “massive offensive” that delivers Putin to the...

Rain of missiles hits Ukrainian cities. War returns...

A driver stabbed multiple times in a bloody...

Biden: “The new attack on Kiev is a...

Norway expects oil and gas production to rise...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy