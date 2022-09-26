Home World Yusuf al-Qaradawi, the ideologue of the Muslim Brotherhood, has died
DOHA – The well-known and controversial Islamic preacher of Egyptian origin and ideologue of the gods has died Fratelli Musulmani Yusuf al-Qaradawi. This is what we read on his Twitter account. Qaradawi died in Doha, Qatar, where he had lived in exile since 1961. In 2008, Foreign Policy magazine placed him third in the list of the 20 most influential intellectuals in the world.

