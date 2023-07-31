Home » Yutong Continues to Strengthen Its Position as a Leading Bus Supplier in Cuba
Yutong Continues to Strengthen Its Position as a Leading Bus Supplier in Cuba

Chinese Transport Brand Yutong Continues Negotiations with Cuban Government

Yutong, the renowned Chinese transport brand, has emerged as one of the leading suppliers of buses worldwide. This week, Wang Wentao, the vice president of Yutong, expressed their commitment to further negotiate with the Cuban government, with whom they have already sold over 10,000 buses.

During a meeting with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, Wang Wentao discussed the ongoing negotiations and investments that have been taking place between Yutong and Cuba for the past 18 years. The vice president of Yutong emphasized the company’s dedication to “supporting” the transportation needs of the Cuban people.

Yutong’s relationship with Cuba started over a decade ago when they sold their first 12 buses to the Cuban government. Since then, their brand has become so popular that Cubans commonly refer to their buses as “the Yutong that goes from Havana to Matanzas”. The company has sold more than 10,700 buses to the Cuban government and operators, making them the primary bus provider across the entire island.

During their meeting, Marrero also expressed his satisfaction with Yutong’s presence in Cuba. He quoted Wang Wentao, saying, “Yutong’s President has assured me that the company will continue to develop in our country and support the transportation needs of the people.” With Yutong being one of the largest bus suppliers globally, their continued support is crucial for Cuba, especially as the island grapples with severe transportation and fuel crises.

Yutong buses are highly recognized within the international market for their affordability compared to Japanese Hino and South Korean Hyundai buses. They have gained popularity in various tourist travel businesses in Europe due to their ease of acquisition and low cost.

As negotiations continue between Yutong and the Cuban government, the brand’s commitment to supporting the transportation needs of the Cuban people remains steadfast. With Yutong’s extensive experience and reputation, their contribution is expected to play a significant role in Cuba’s public transportation system in the years to come.

