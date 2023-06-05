Home » Yves Saint Laurent Beauty apresenta FREE Perfume – MONDO MODA
Yves Saint Laurent Beauty apresenta FREE Perfume – MONDO MODA

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty apresenta FREE Perfume, the most intense and sensual version of the LIBRE fragrance. The daring new creation by master perfumers Anne Flipo and Carlos Benaim (IFF) has a sensual signature of orange blossom and fresh lavender with new accords of saffron, bourbon vanilla and honey.
To raise the temperature even further, the sweet facet is reinforced in LIBRE Le Parfum. Naturally present in LIBRE’s precious orange blossom absolute, the aroma is enhanced both by the sweet facet of saffron accord from the Community Gardens of Ourika and by a honey accord. The fragrance is further accentuated by a vanilla bourbon infusion, made for YSL Beauté.
The Ourika Saffron accord obtained through headspace – a technology that captures the olfactory molecules from the atmosphere that are produced by the plant to recreate its perfume -, used for the first time in a fragrance, reveals the unique, creamy and incandescent face of the cultivated saffron flower at YSL Beauty’s Ourika Community Gardens in Morocco.
Illuminated by a fresh heart of bergamot created for YSL and combined with the fresh, warm burn of spicy ginger, this signature saffron accord makes LIBRE Le Parfum intensify more than ever.
Top notes: Ginger, saffron, mandarin orange and bergamot
Middle notes are: orange blossom and lavender.
Base notes: Bourbon vanilla, honey, tonka bean and vetiver.

MONDO MODA is the first Lifestyle Portal in Campinas. It was created in November 2007 by Journalist and Style Editor Jorge Marcelo Oliveira with the aim of informing, entertaining and questioning. Art, culture, fashion, architecture, decoration, culture, gastronomy, behavior and other subjects related to the contemporary lifestyle.

