Zadar Partizan match announcement | Sport

Partizan is visiting Zadar in the ABA league.

Source: MN PRESS

After the victory against Panathinaikos in Belgrade, Partizan is going on a road trip. On Monday, they will play against the Croatian team in Zadar (6 p.m.). A match that is of great importance for the Serbian team, as they are fighting for first place in the ABA league and home field advantage in the playoffs.

Željko Obradović is cautious before this match and has only words of praise for the next opponent. “Approximately the same thing we talked about before the first game against Zadar. They stayed true to their ideas of how they wanted to play and I really congratulate them for that. From the beginning of the league until now, they haven’t changed anything, they play a lot in transition, they have a lot of three-point shots. The game in attack, also in defense, and everything that we prepared for the first match is exactly defined, that’s it. We have to stop their transition game and their high number of three-point shots followed by the offensive rebound. So I think we are in for a very difficult match,” Obradović said.

Alen Smailagić admits that there are signs of fatigue, but that it must not affect the team. “It is expected that we will be tired but we are expected to do our best. I believe that we will be concentrated, ready and responsible enough to win that game and to bring the league part of the season to an end in the right way through these two remaining games,” concluded Smailagić.