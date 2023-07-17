Zahara + Delaporte at the Alma Festival of Barcelona (2023)

We arrived right at the Poble Espanyol venue, where the first edition of the Alma Festival is being held, making our way between floats and thousands of people who crowded the streets on the day of the celebration of Pride in Barcelona. Some, some and some choose like us the double concert of Door y Zahara (La Puta Rave) to close the day. The central patio of this iconic space is filled with good vibes, brilli brilli and freedom, as evening falls.

The first vibrations are noted with the appearance on the scene of the duo DoorSergio Salvi and Sandra Delaporte, face to face, start their concert with a small tribute to Columpio Asesino, in the year of their farewell, and their hit “Toro”, that of “I’m going to make you dance all night, highway and speed, all night!….” The public responds to the mandate and with their arms raised is carried away by the freshness, vitality and forcefulness of the woman from Madrid, who splits and distributes it.

Arturo García on drums and Maite González, on piano and percussion, are added to the formation. The group’s wardrobe, in red and black, and Sandra Delaporte, wearing high-top wrestling boots with crossed laces, a red miniskirt with a matching black fanny pack, and a black crop top with lace, transparencies and long sleeves. A techno-anarcho superheroine look ideal for this rave night in July. And it is that the timbales and the electronic surdos take us from one song to another, until “Cariñito”, one of the band’s hymns, the reinterpretation of the classic by Los Hijos del Sol, and which is found in their epé “One” of 2018. They are enjoying it and it shows, they take advantage of the euphoria to introduce bars of “Dale don Dale” and “Gasolina”, without qualms, and it is that the game, the dance, and the self-confidence, are the strong points of this band .

“Pantera”, “Supermán” with a nod to Snap and “Droga Dura” sound, with Salvi on guitar, and Sandra recommending hydration for the staff. She hasn’t stopped for a second. From the powerful “Narciso” we move on to “La Bestia”, and of course, it’s time for the feat with Zahara who melts into a hug with the woman from Madrid, chants the song and adds some meow, meow of her own. Martí Perarnau also enters the scene, and the four, eight hands, between synths, drum machines, and filters take the party to another level, “To the beat, to the beat, to the beat” they pray.

Delaporte – Photo of Leaf Hopper courtesy of the organization

Always hectic, with black drums, and the right movement to reach “Un jardín”, that garden that sings and dances, a refreshing totemic song with which they reach the final point of their performance, although before they recover “Toro” again, now with overtones of drum’n’bass, and give the last stitch with “Bang Bang” one of the latest hits of the duo together with Ginebras, and with which they leave the stage shouting at the top of their lungs together with their audience that: “ I dedicate this song to you so that you can sing it with your friends! Door, ideal party companions for this rave party at the Alma Festival, my blessings. Oh! And speaking of collaborations, I can’t go on without recommending the one that was marked a few months ago with Merina Gris and her pearl of violent pop “Almar”. Let’s have a drink and come back.

Here we are again, refrigerated and ready for the The Rave Whore of Zahara. After “get out” (GozzRecords 2021) which was the best national album for this house in 2021, arrived “reputation” (GozzRecords 2022) a reinterpretation together with collaborators, this time more electronic, more extensive and richer, if possible. Let’s not fool ourselves, after all these years we all wanted to party. Even if it was one of those parties to cry while dancing or hate while dancing, if possible. And you can, in The Rave Whore.

Night falls and the green laser stains the courtyard walls of Poble Espanyol. Between laughter and ovations, Zahara comes on stage, along with Martí Perarnau (synths and programming) and Manuel Cabezalí (bass, synths, piano), after a text and message in Catalan where Zahara’s voice prays to the goddess of techno, and invites to the dance, to the kiss and to the disinhibition.

They open the night with “Flotante”, and the stage is filled with an immeasurable energy that exceeds the limits of the tables and floods the nervous systems of those present. They play with dense and penetrating material, but with the same common denominator as their rave companions, the beat. We approach the first rows just as the dance troupe appears. The musicians and Zahara, in a black executive suit, with an air of David Byrne’s look, and the four dancers in black. Sounds “Taylor” from “reputation” and Sandra Delaporte reappears on the scene, already doing the same on the album, and today I’m also collaborating with her live. They embrace, sing, while the dance group performs impossible figures inspired by contemporary dance.

There’s no time to waste, “Merichane” follows, the patio goes crazy, I was there too… The song’s pulse is contagious, and the variations on the original favor it. Seriousness, in the interpretative sense, makes everything shine a little more, musicians, dancers, lights, sound. And it is that the machine is already beginning to be greased, and Z., as her fans call her, is one of the national artists, with the most experience, discipline and courage on the scene, without a doubt. She has gone from the indie author to her latest references, “Santa” (15) o “Astronaut”(18)to close that trilogy, with “get out”and as a gift “reputation” and the show of The Rave Whore, with a heart-stopping turn to club electronica, (inspired by London and Berlin) almost effortlessly, without ruffling their hair, and without thinking about what people will say. Awesome.

Between songs, Z. plays a Perarnau IV remix of “You didn’t love me so much” by Natalia Lacunza. It seems that we do have time, at least, for “The host of God”, recites Z. as if he were Kae Tempest, no one raises their hand. And they continue, this time with “Camino a LA” a rarity of “Bestiary”the minor disc that accompanied “Santa”. One of my favourites. The borderline tone of the original is now a walk through the basement of a West Berlin club. Sweat, watts, and in the visuals a heart of ice beating to the rhythm. The truth is that the sound is massive, really tight, the effort is well worth a reward. Z. with his dancers, in the front, giving everything, even to the ground, with a very Street Fighter attitude that is appreciated. It is followed by “Joker” in which the texts give way to music and dance, and where we reach the highest levels of cancaneo. Fun, delivery and mastery, to reach “Ramona” that avantgarde couplet, which serves as a straw before reaching the final stretch of the rave.

Perhaps the most celebrated song, the unpublished theme, “This is not a political song”, the audience roars, delivered and gives one of the longest ovations of the night. Z. lets herself be loved, takes the opportunity to put on the LGTBIQ+ flag, ask for the vote and the patio launches into the chant of “President, president…”, to which she responds “Menudo marrón” among more laughter.

They resume the Rave with a remix in which they take the opportunity to mix the new Beyoncé song “Summer Renaissance” before launching into “Today the beast has dinner at home” which lasts for more than ten minutes and closes the night with “Berlin U5 ”, if possible, the raveriest song of The Rave Whorethe total spectacle of Zahara, where she sublimates the sensoriality of machines and becomes the muse of what she calls the Goddess of Techno. A real success.

Before closing, the latest, Perarnau IV, Zahara’s accomplice, producer and musician, with his industrial, ghostly and minimal techno project.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

