Zaim Bajrić from Bugojno helps his mother and sister by working on daily wages Info

Zaim Bajrić (18) is a guy from Bugojno, who struggles in every way to feed his family.

He works every day for a daily wage, and he doesn’t turn down a single job, he says.

Currently, he is picking for 2 KM per kilogram, and as he points out, he is doing everything to help his mother and ten-year-old sister. They are tenants, and they live next to Bugojno.

Zaim finished elementary school, but he has no money to continue his education. He still doesn’t have an identity card or a mobile phone, but, he says, his mother takes care of that.

Zaim also has health problems, and says that life is difficult. He carries pellets, picks mushrooms, does any job they offer him.

Those who know him say that he is hardworking and ready to help. He would like, he says, to pass his driver’s license so that he can continue to work. He would be happy with a scooter.

If you want to help Zaim, you can contact his mother at phone number 061/635-649.

