On June 13 local time, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zakharova stated that the United States has groundlessly accused Russia and Belarus in an attempt to whitewash its irresponsible behavior in the field of nuclear weapons.

△In March of this year, the United States, Britain and Australia announced a nuclear submarine cooperation plan. The three parties expect that the United States will sell three Virginia-class attack nuclear submarines to Australia as early as the 2030s.

Zakharova said that the US government has shocked the international community by deploying nuclear weapons in other countries, even in non-nuclear countries stipulated in the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. The United States has gone to great lengths to whitewash its irresponsible actions and made baseless accusations about Russia-Belarus cooperation in the field of nuclear weapons. Zakharova pointed out that it was NATO member states who came up with the concept of the so-called “joint nuclear mission” and have been pursuing it for decades. Russia has repeatedly demanded that all nuclear weapons deployed by the United States in other countries should be withdrawn, but the United States and its allies have ignored these reasonable demands. (Headquarters reporter Xu Hongbo)

[

责编：邱晓琴 ]