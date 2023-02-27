Tomorrow, more than three years have passed since the beginning of the judicial persecution against you, Patrick Zaki will travel again to the city of Mansur to take part, as a defendant, in the trial which sees him accused of the “Orwellian” crime of spread of fake news for writing the truth.

The truth is the discrimination suffered by the Coptic Christian religious minority in Egypt by al Sisiwhose coup in July 2013 marks the 10th anniversary this year.

The Egyptian student of the University of Bologna, survived 22 months of harsh preventive prisonis now trapped in a process that, despite starting a year ago, still seems stopped in a preliminary phase: each hearing lasted very little and ended with a postponement as soon as Zaki’s lawyer dared to object to the prosecution’s evidence, and asked for documentation. In simpler terms, she has been trying to exercise a elementary lawthe one to the defense.

Around the story of Zaki, attention gradually decreased: as if, with the release of December 2021, the urgency had ended. In parliament there is no longer any mention of honorary citizenship, the Meloni government appears to be content with improbable reassurances provided by the Egyptian authorities, the story is less newsworthy. But Bolognathe city that adopted Patrick and where he wants to return, keep on not giving up. This afternoon at 18 in Piazza del Nettuno the University, the city authorities, Amnesty International and other civil society organizations will once again ask for the end of the trial with a sentence of absolution and the return to town of that brilliant, curious and enthusiastic student that everyone had grown to love.