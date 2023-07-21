Zaki after his release: “Now I’m free, I want to go back to Italy as soon as possible. Thanks to the community of Bologna for their commitment”

“Now I’m free, I think about return to Italy as soon as possible, let’s hope it happens soon “. She said it Patrick Zaki to reporters near the Police Directorate of New Mansoura immediately after being released. “I’m thinking of returning to Bologna and being with my colleagues at the university”. “Now I will go back to Cairo”, he said still haunted by questions. “Thanks to Bologna, thanks to the university, to the rector, to anyone there, to my people – added the recent graduate from the Alma Mater – I am part of the Bologna community, I belong to them. I’m really happy for what they did for me, for years and years. They have shown a real commitment to my case and now I am free – he continued – I also want to add thanks to the members of the National Dialogue who have been on my side”

Next article

A document signed by the EU came out of the CELAC summit which does not ooze warmongering towards Ukraine

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

