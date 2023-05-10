Zaki case, absent judge: substitute appointed, hearing postponed

New postponement for Patrick Zaki. The judge in charge of the trial did not appear at the hearing scheduled for today in Mansoura, Egypt, and everything was postponed to 18 July. Zaki reported it at the end of the very brief hearing that was held with a substitute. The judge in charge of the trial of Patrick Zaki did not appear in the courtroom and another magistrate was appointed in his place but, not being responsible for the case, postponed the hearing. “Now Patrick is waiting for someone to tell him what will happen – comments Amnesty Italia in a tweet -. Yet another proof of the contempt for human rights on the part of the Egyptian judiciary”.

«I want to return to Bologna soon. I am happy for the messages of support from Italy, which awaits me, and I will not lose hope» commented Patrick Zaki, speaking in Italian.

“I wish I could graduate like a normal person”

To “realize my dreams related to attending a master’s degree and then a doctorate in Europe, I must be able to return to Egypt naturally and without problems, whenever there is a vacation or a possibility for me to return”, he wrote this morning on Facebook Patrick Zaki, the student at the University of Bologna who risks having to serve 5 years in prison in Egypt.

The tenth hearing of the trial against him should have been held today in Mansura. “A new hearing is a new hope for me – wrote Zaki this morning – everyone knows that I don’t want to leave Egypt permanently or live in Europe”. Zaki was arrested in 2020 and charged with spreading fake news for a 2019 article on the treatment of Egyptian Copts.

“I would like to celebrate my Bologna degree in mid-July”

Patrick Zaki wrote on Facebook that he hoped to be able to discuss his degree thesis in Bologna as early as the next session in mid-July. «Tenth hearing, let’s not lose hope – wrote Patrick in his post -. I hope for the end of the continuous state of waiting. I have to discuss my degree thesis at the University of Bologna in mid-July, and that is the most important day for any master’s student in general, and for me in particular».

«I found myself on the travel ban lists – recalled the Egyptian student from the University of Bologna -, but with the help of the university and the professor, I managed to finish most of the master’s exams. I hope that when June arrives I will be in Bologna, among my colleagues, to celebrate the end of my master’s thesis like a normal person».