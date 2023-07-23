Zaki: ‘Justice for Regeni, I will defend human rights’

Patrick Zaki takes the cinema stage in Piazza Maggiore in Bologna, greeted by Mayor Matteo Lepore. The secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein, surprisingly, sat in the front row, coming from behind. “Finally I’m here, I’m very happy, I’m happy to be in Piazza Maggiore. This place means a lot to me, for my freedom. I want to thank all the people of Bologna”. Thus Patrick Zaki speaking from the stage of the cinema in Piazza Maggiore in Bologna, alongside the rector Giovanni Molari and the mayor Matteo Lepore. The square, full of people waiting for the film, is packed.

Patrick Zaki’s new life materializes in the hall of the VIII centenary of the rectorate, in the evening of a day “to be marked on the human rights calendar”, according to Amnesty International, at the end of the “most important journey of my life”, as he said as soon as he landed at Malpensa. Until now he had been seen in the silhouettes and yellow banners scattered around Bologna, then his face, when he was released from prison, had appeared on the screens, connected from Egypt or in television services on the court hearings. The plane took him to Milan, the rector Giovanni Molari and Professor Rita Monticelli hugged him tightly and brought him back to the city which for over three years, more than a thousand days, had hoped for him from a distance, continuously reviving the campaign for his release. Finally present, free. “I’m finally here, it’s a dream come true after all these years. There are no words that can describe how I feel”, he said in the rectorate, immediately after receiving the degree parchment and a wish from the rector: “A free and independent life, without being pulled by the jacket. It’s nice to have him here, the University is a place of freedom and pluralism”.

In the crowded press conference Zaki actually found the words: he recalled the support he enjoyed from the city he calls “my second home: I have seen this support in three years and it has also been seen in Cairo”. And then: “I thank the Italian and Egyptian authorities, the NGOs, civil society. The leaders of the Italian state up to the president of the council”, she said. Immediately recalling the other cause involving Italy and Egypt: “Justice for Giulio Regeni”. And again: “Mine was a success story, but in Egypt there are still hundreds of people in prison, we ask that they be released. They deserve a presidential pardon like me”. The day had already begun with words of thanks, as if to cool the controversy over the refusal of the state flight, pronounced at the Cairo airport. “Thank you to the Italian government for what it has done in the last few days, I truly appreciate everything they have done.” Riccardo Noury, spokesman for Amnesty International Italy, also underlined how Patrick has “several times thanked and expressed appreciation for the efforts made at every level, including Italian institutions, to bring about this day. Now – said Noury, who also arrived in Bologna to welcome the 32-year-old – it is time for us to thank him: for resisting prison, for spurring us to act every day, for never forgetting the other Egyptian prisoners of conscience, for making the largest campaign possible for a prisoner of conscience of the 21st century”.

