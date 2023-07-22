Home » Zaki on Sunday in Bologna welcomed by the university. Meloni: “I don’t expect gratitude”
World

Zaki on Sunday in Bologna welcomed by the university. Meloni: “I don’t expect gratitude”

by admin
Zaki on Sunday in Bologna welcomed by the university. Meloni: “I don’t expect gratitude”

Patrick Zaki in Bologna. After his no to the state flightas a human rights activist, the irritation at Palazzo Chigi and the controversy and the delay in the documents revoking the expatriation ban, the Egyptian activist “pardoned” by President al-Sisi will arrive in Italy on Sunday as a finally free man. Destination Bologna, in the city that graduated him and made him an honorary citizen.

See also  Patrick Zaki in prison for a year and a half. The friend: "I can't wait for it to return to our normal lives"

You may also like

Leaked Čair in Niš at the European Championship...

Partizan drew against Metalac | Sports

120,000 people in Nagorno Karabakh are without food...

Latino Influence in Spanish Elections: Striving to Prevent...

Palermo, good equal with Bologna: in Rovereto ends...

The bridge linking the Crimean peninsula to Russia...

Evacuation on Rhodes due to fire | Info

Futa motorcycle accident, where did it happen

Tens of thousands of Israelis march to Knesset...

Hail fell in Kostajnica and Dubica, stormy weather...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy