Zaki on Sunday in Bologna welcomed by the university. Meloni: “I don’t expect gratitude”

Patrick Zaki in Bologna. After his no to the state flightas a human rights activist, the irritation at Palazzo Chigi and the controversy and the delay in the documents revoking the expatriation ban, the Egyptian activist “pardoned” by President al-Sisi will arrive in Italy on Sunday as a finally free man. Destination Bologna, in the city that graduated him and made him an honorary citizen.
