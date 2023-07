The Egyptian president al-Sisi pardoned the researcher Patrick Zaki, sentenced yesterday to three years’ imprisonment, of which almost two have already been served. Al-Sisi also pardoned Mohamed al-Baqerthe lawyer of Alaa Abdel Fattah, the best known Egyptian political prisoner, as reported by the state newspaper al-Ahram.

The background of Zaki, the rift of al Sisi with Rome to get money on migrants.

