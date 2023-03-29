Žalgiris defeated Monaco and thus defeated Partizan and Crvna

Source: MN Press

Žalgiris is not giving up on the playoffs, it registered its 16th victory and made the race in the Euroleague even more uncertain. Saša Obradović suffered a defeat with Monaco in Kaunas and that’s it lost to Partizan and Crvena Zvezda – 79:70. Mike James returned to the ranks of the French team, but defeats began with him. After the suspension, he played again and his team recorded two consecutive defeats.

After this result, Žalgiris tied with eighth-placed Baskonia (16-15), while Monaco remained fourth with 20-11. Partizan holds the seventh position (17-14), and Efes has 15-16. Zvezda is in the 13th position (13-17) and is currently playing an important match against Valencia, which it must not lose if it wants to keep its theoretical chances of passing.

The Lithuanian team controlled the events on the floor from the middle of the first part. Ever since she gained the lead (12:11), she hasn’t let it go. Already at halftime, the difference was close to double digits (48:41), and then at the end of the third they reached the unattainable “+12” (65:53). Brazdeikis (22, 5 points) was unstoppable for the hosts, on the other side Moteijunas gave 13, and James only 6 points.