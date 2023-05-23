Home » Žana Veruović celebrated her birthday, Voyage brought Darko Lazić | Entertainment
by admin
Žana Veruović, mother of young rapper Mihailo Veruović Vojaž, celebrated her birthday. The son prepared a surprise!

Source: ATA Images / Antonio Ahel

Mihajlo Veruović, better known as Vojaž, once showed on social networks what his mother Žana Veruović looks like and received a handful of comments about her appearance.

Fans of the rapper had the opportunity to see Zhanna “live”, at the premiere of his series “In the Clinch”, in an elegant edition, and now, thanks to the videos on social networks, what she looks like when she gets ready for her own birthday party.

Vojaž organized a party for mom, to which he brought the singer Darko Lazić, whom Žana likes to listen to, and to whom she danced all the time, dressed in a purple, sparkling outfit.

Žana was wearing pants and a top, over which she had a shirt, which she later took off and showed her bare stomach. Check out Jeanne:

