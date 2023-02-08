LATEST NEWS AS ROMA – Nicholas Zaniolo he is signing the contract which will tie it to Galatasaray for the next 4 years right in these minutes.

The Roma has already signed all the papers sanctioning the transfer of the player, now it will be up to the Turks to sign everything. Last details, the deal is closed.

In the agreement there will be a release clause of 35 million. Confirmed the figures circulated in the morning, approximately will go to Rome 22 million divided as follows: 15 fixed portion and 7 bonus.

In this way Inter, which is entitled to 15% of the future resale, will end up with 2.25 million of Euro. So it’s expected by the hour the official transfer.

Fonte: Sky Sport