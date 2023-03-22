Home World Zaporizhzhia bombed, the moment when the rocket hits the buildings – Corriere TV
The announcement by the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Andriy Yermak

The city of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine is under attack by the Russian forces: the head of the office of the Ukrainian president, Andriy Yermak, announced it on Twitter. “The Russians have bombed Zaporizhzhia. Residential buildings and the island of Khortytsia are under enemy fire» wrote Yermak on his account.

L’isola di Khortytsia it is the largest in the river Dnieper and is located within the boundaries of the city of Zaporizhzhia, which is crossed by this stream. The Zaporizhzhia region, where the homonymous nuclear power plant is located, is partially occupied by Russian forces and one of four that the Moscow government said it annexed last year: the other three regions are Donetsk, Lugansk and Kherson.

“Zaporizhzhia. Right now, a Russian missile hit a multi-story building. Russia is bombing the city with bestial ferocity. You shoot against residential areas where ordinary people and children live. The terrorist state seeks to destroy our cities, our state, our people,” Ukrainian President Voldymyr writes on Telegram Zelensky.

