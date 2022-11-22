7:42

UN, 6,595 civilians dead in Ukraine since the beginning of the war

More than 6,500 civilians have died and more than 10,000 have been injured in Ukraine since the invasion of Russian forces began, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) said, according to reports. Ukrinform. «From February 24, 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack on Ukraine began, to November 20, 2022, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights recorded 16,784» civilian dead or injured in the country 6,595 people have been killed and 10,189 injured, including children, both in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government and in that controlled by Russian forces and affiliated armed groups, UNHCR said in a statement. UNHCR comments that most of the deaths were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide-ranging effects, including heavy artillery shelling, multiple launch missile systems, missiles and airstrikes. “UNHCR believes the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have taken place has been delayed and many reports are still awaiting confirmation. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (in Donetsk), Izium (Kharkiv), Lysychansk, Popasna and Sievierodonetsk (Lugansk), where there is talk of numerous civilian casualties”, concludes the statement.