Zarata’s 2023 albums (Euskadi, Navarra and La Rioja)

With each passing year, our scene has a greater variety of proposals at a stylistic level, producing wonderful fusions more frequently that artists elevate to magical levels by taking them to their personal universes. Or on the contrary, genuine universes emerge from within whose results you fall in love with. This is the case of many of the albums that we present below and that are simply a small sample of the great harvest that has been grown throughout the year in our territory. Starting by Green grass, whose universe already leaves us without qualifications. Her interesting career is now capped off with a great album that shows all her potential.

Instead of dedicating this space to the 50 proposals that we have selected as outstanding of the year, we prefer to name some that have been left out for no specific reason, simply for reasons of space, since we liked them and enjoyed them in the same way as previous. This is the case of discs Five Pence Game, Bengo, Duobite, Feline, Sara Azurza, Captain Elefante, Superzippers, Rukula, Etxepe, Mocker’s, Lorelei Green, Xabier , Tooth, Syrup, compost…and a long etc. It is just a small example of the quality of the work that has passed through our editorial team. Finally mention streama band of a traditional genre that is outside of our “usual” genres, included in the specialized state list of root genres, and Audiencewhose sensational album we have also left out as it is a cover album.

1.- Green Meadow

Plan B Rec

ELECTRONICS / Verde Prato leaves us speechless once again with a majestic second LP that confirms and expands everything noted in their debut. Starting from a more accentuated rhythmic base and yes, also danceable, “Adoretua” gives off an almost healing luminosity and is full of really exciting subtle touches that open a new world of possibilities to his music. – Antton Iturbe

2.- Manes

Trouble in Mind / Mushroom Pillow

POP / “Now” is the definitive Navarrese album. Indie-pop not without guitars, with a jungle-pop flavor and shoegaze edges. Indisputable themes, with the quartet paying their particular tribute to Yo La Tengo, the first REM, Stereolab, Camera Obscura, The Feelies or The Vaselines. — Raul Julian

3.- Rüdiger

Usopop

PSYCHODELIA / As excellent as his debut, as ethereal and resounding. It starts from a deep-rooted conception of combining simple melodies with expanding sounds from the psychedelic to the sober use of electronics, in correspondence with its time, and with history; without falling into the sin of evidence. — Javier Coral “Jerry”

4.- Amorante

Forbiddden Colours

FOLK / Respecting tradition, he has transformed popular Basque songs into modern ones. For this he has used different instruments, sounding as timeless as it is contemporary. In the songs on the album you can hear synthesizers, rap, naked voices, piano… A gem. — Jaione Daydreams

5.-Oars

Very nice

POP / Airu dares and triumphs: their characteristic introspection is still there, but they explore more danceable and energetic facets, which take us to diverse and dreamy worlds. An LP for fans of the fantasy of eighties sounds, also for lovers of intimacy and reflection. — Gonzalo Arranz

6.- Bass(h)on

Together

FREE-ROCK / El young bassist Oliarj provides all the pieces with a kind of lubricant that dissolves the small frictions that sometimes did not allow the trio’s music to flow completely freely. Thus, the mix of ancestral rhythms and free-rock fury is much more than the mere sum of its parts. – Antton Iturbe

7.- Lisabö

Until I became a bare bone in the frozen garden

dead end

POST-HARDCORE / They thus close the biology that began with “Eta edertasunaren lorratzetan biluztu ginen” demonstrating that they are a unique beast of their kind. A multi-headed entity with a life and mind of its own. A collective organism that advances following impulses that challenge its own being. — Reuben Weedianaut

8.- Moxal

Forbidden Colours

ROCK / Hannot delves into the wake of that very personal and suggestive sound that he created in “Arrebetxe” to now lend itself to a collective experience, full of brilliant collaborations and delicious results. “Nabar” is a sound ecosystem in which surprises and discoveries are constant. – Antton Iturbe

9.- Sailing

BMG

ROCK / At an intermediate point between the experimentation of “Render me numb” and the more commercial nature of “Plastic Drama”, this album is a new chapter in the history of Mungia’s band, always marked by the search for the perfect song that, Seen what has been seen, it will not take long to achieve. — Sergio Iglesias

10.- Sara Zozaya

Balance

DREAM POP / First LP under his name and surname, going from a personal project that was born in an attic to becoming a collective of personalities to take from the singular to the plural of the first person these ten musical pieces that invite you to listen to them while looking out the window. — Reuben Weedianaut

Go to the next page____

Share this: Facebook

X

