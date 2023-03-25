Zdravko Čolić dedicated the song to Milica Kostić, who lost her life 49 years ago trying to save herself from a rapist.

Zdravko Čolić is one of the biggest Balkan stars, and his songs have been listened to and sung by various generations.

Many old hits are still among the most listened to tracks today, and the singer does not hide that some of them are also dedicated. The famous song “Ona Spava” is dedicated to Milica Kostić, who died before 1974 as a result of the injuries she sustained when she fell from the 11th floor of the Rubin Tower in Kruševac. She wanted to save her honor from men who wanted to rape her.

The girl, who was a student of the high school of medicine, was then tricked by an unknown guy to the apartment, so that she would allegedly call his girlfriend. That young man was one of the five thugs who together with them wanted to gang rape. He told Milica his intentions and told her to take off her clothes, which she refused and told him to let her go.

The young man was persistent and tried to take off her clothes, while Kostic was crying and begging him to let her out of the room. One of the bullies told the others to let her go anyway, with his following comment:

“She’s innocent, I won’t touch her,” said the guy.

Unfortunately, they did not let Milica go. The girl tried in every possible way to prevent them from forcing her. She cried and begged them, but it wasn’t worth it. Since she wanted to preserve her honor, she decided to run away. When she was left alone in the room, she jumped out of the window from the 11th floor.

She was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital. The doctors tried in every way to save her, and after talking with the inspectors, Milica fell into a deep coma, from which, unfortunately, she did not wake up.

