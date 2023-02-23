The Bilbao band compiles their latest EPs in a single volume, in a work that overflows with experimentation, strength and, above all, enthusiasm and the desire to continue forward, despite the obstacles. A vital album with the characteristic stamp of Zea Mays.

Aiora told us in the interview that Zea Mays gave us when they premiered “Adore Kemena Kuraia”, that this album, a bit “Frankenstein”, was raised as a “tasting menu for producers and studios”, in which the band experiments with different sounds, but always maintaining the essence of the group. Thus, it could be said that we are facing “four albums in one”, a challenge that they once again succeed in, billing one of the best works of last year. A compilation of EPs that, curiously, seem to maintain a common link, in this case almost conceptual, focusing the lyrics of the songs on valor, courage and bravery or daring, and perfectly summarized in the three synonyms with which who title this work. Values ​​that have been fundamental for the band in recent years, in which they have had to overcome endless obstacles, to continue forward with a project that already has more than a quarter of a century of existence… and going up.

Focusing on the album, the first part corresponds to the songs recorded with Ricky Falkner, who has managed to perfectly capture the particularities and the feeling of the band, as well as what they wanted to transmit in these initial cuts; “Adore” is pure essence Zea Mays, while in “Zuk borroka hasi” it is the Catalan producer himself who, in charge of the synthesizers, makes the band go a step further, in their search for new sounds and experimentation with electronics. Of course… always maintaining a powerful rock base.

The second part begins with “Kemena”, disco rhythms at the service of a song that cries out to go outside and reach everywhere, and which precedes “Inondik inora”, more garagey in the background, but with the same colorful spirit. and innovative. Very good job too santi garcia at the controls Next, we come across the two songs produced by Dave M. Allenwith whom the band has already collaborated on their album “And”: the first one is “Kuraia”, a wonderful song that grows, ending in a dark and greasy point, where they also seem to feel comfortable; As a surprise, we find “Corazón de tango”, a version of the immortal hymn by Doctor Deseo, taken to another extreme, in which electronic music prevails.

The collaboration with crazy paco It is not wasted either, and it crystallizes in “Adore Kemena Kuraia” and in “Ez naiz ni”, the first of them with a stoner base and an epic chorus, in a song in which the guitars rule absolutely, and that contrasts in a way wonderful with the second song of this part: a beautiful collaboration with Rozalen in which the voices of the artist from La Mancha and those of Aiora complement each other perfectly, creating the most peaceful moment on the record.

Final madness with the two songs recorded with Aritz Aranburu, precisely the person who, a few years ago, introduced to Zea Mays on these new sounds and that obviously had to be on this record. An orgy of electronic sounds, synthesizers and other current resources such as autotune, to say goodbye to this very special work in which the band from Bilbao has done what they do best: whatever they want, without fear of experimenting, but without losing their essence and that personal seal that they know how to defend album by album so well.